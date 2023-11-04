F1 Brazilian GP Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel
Formula 1 will stage a standalone Sprint race on Saturday at Interlagos ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix. Here's how you can watch it on TV.
Last year's Brazilian GP Sprint was won by George Russell in the Mercedes, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen finishing down in fourth.
What time does the Sprint race for the Brazilian Grand Prix start?
The race will run to a distance of 24 laps or roughly 100km.
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Start time: 15:30 local time / 18:30 GMT / 19:30 CET / 20:30 SAT / 21:30 EAT / 14:30 ET / 11:30 PT / 05:30 AEDT (Sunday) / 03:30 JST (Sunday) / 00:00 IST (Sunday)
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
2023 Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
CET
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
14:30
|
15:30
|
10:30
|
07:30
|
01:30¹
|
23:30
|
20:00
|
Quali
|
18:00
|
19:00
|14:00
|
11:00
|05:00¹
|
03:00¹
|23:30
|
Shootout
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
10:00
|07:00
|
01:00¹
|23:00¹
|
19:30
|Sprint
|
18:30
|
19:30
|
14:30
|
11:30
|05:30¹
|
03:30¹
|
00:00¹
|
Race
|
17:00
|
18:00
|
12:00
|
09:00
|
04:00¹
|
02:00¹
|22:30¹
How can I watch the Brazilian GP Sprint race?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPNEWS
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
- India - F1 TV only
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream the Brazilian GP Sprint race?
Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.
Starting grid:
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|km/h
|1
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
1'10.622
|219.653
|2
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+0.061
1'10.683
|219.464
|3
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+0.134
1'10.756
|219.237
|4
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.235
1'10.857
|218.925
|5
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.318
1'10.940
|218.669
|6
|Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri
|22
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|
+0.397
1'11.019
|218.426
|7
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.455
1'11.077
|218.247
|8
|D. Ricciardo AlphaTauri
|3
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|
+0.500
1'11.122
|218.109
|9
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.504
1'11.126
|218.097
|10
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.567
1'11.189
|217.904
|11
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.105
1'11.727
|216.270
|12
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.130
1'11.752
|216.194
|13
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+1.200
1'11.822
|215.983
|14
|V. Bottas Alfa Romeo
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|
+1.250
1'11.872
|215.833
|15
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
|16
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+1.766
1'12.388
|214.295
|17
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+1.860
1'12.482
|214.017
|18
|G. Zhou Alfa Romeo
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|
+1.875
1'12.497
|213.972
|19
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+1.903
1'12.525
|213.890
|20
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+1.993
1'12.615
|213.625
|View full results
Related video
