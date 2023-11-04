Subscribe
Formula 1 Brazilian GP
News

F1 Brazilian GP Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel

Formula 1 will stage a standalone Sprint race on Saturday at Interlagos ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix. Here's how you can watch it on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Updated
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Alex Albon, Williams FW45, Logan Sargeant, Williams FW45

Last year's Brazilian GP Sprint was won by George Russell in the Mercedes, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen finishing down in fourth.

What time does the Sprint race for the Brazilian Grand Prix start?

The race will run to a distance of 24 laps or roughly 100km.

  • Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Start time: 15:30 local time / 18:30 GMT / 19:30 CET / 20:30 SAT / 21:30 EAT / 14:30 ET / 11:30 PT / 05:30 AEDT (Sunday) / 03:30 JST (Sunday) / 00:00 IST (Sunday)

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2023 Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

14:30

15:30

10:30

07:30

01:30¹

23:30

20:00

Quali

18:00

19:00

 14:00

11:00

 05:00¹

03:00¹

 23:30

Shootout

14:00

15:00

10:00

 07:00

01:00¹

 23:00¹

19:30
Sprint

18:30

19:30

14:30

11:30

 05:30¹

03:30¹

00:00¹

Race 

17:00

18:00

12:00

09:00

04:00¹

02:00¹

 22:30¹

How can I watch the Brazilian GP Sprint race?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPNEWS
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
  • India - F1 TV only
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the Brazilian GP Sprint race?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Starting grid:

 
 
     
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes

1'10.622

 219.653
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.061

1'10.683

 219.464
3 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.134

1'10.756

 219.237
4 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.235

1'10.857

 218.925
5 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.318

1'10.940

 218.669
6 Japan Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull

+0.397

1'11.019

 218.426
7 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.455

1'11.077

 218.247
8 Australia D. Ricciardo AlphaTauri 3 AlphaTauri Red Bull

+0.500

1'11.122

 218.109
9 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.504

1'11.126

 218.097
10 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+0.567

1'11.189

 217.904
11 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari

+1.105

1'11.727

 216.270
12 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari

+1.130

1'11.752

 216.194
13 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault

+1.200

1'11.822

 215.983
14 Finland V. Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari

+1.250

1'11.872

 215.833
15 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes

 

  
16 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault

+1.766

1'12.388

 214.295
17 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.860

1'12.482

 214.017
18 China G. Zhou Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari

+1.875

1'12.497

 213.972
19 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+1.903

1'12.525

 213.890
20 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes

+1.993

1'12.615

 213.625
View full results  
