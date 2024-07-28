All Series
Results
Formula 1 Belgian GP

F1 Belgian GP results: Russell pips Hamilton in Mercedes 1-2

Mercedes’ George Russell won a thrilling Belgian Grand Prix, the 14th round of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship at Spa-Francorchamps

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Upd:
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, as Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, cuts the corner

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, as Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, cuts the corner

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Russell, who pulled off a majestic one-stop strategy to his rivals’ two-stoppers, beat team-mate Lewis Hamilton and McLaren’s Oscar Piastri.

2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix results

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Laps   Time 
63 George Russell Mercedes 44 -
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 44 -0.526
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 44 -1.173
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 44 -8.549
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 44 -9.226
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 44 -9.850
55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 44 -19.795
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 44 -43.195
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 44 -49.963
10  31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 44 -52.552
11  3 Daniel Ricciardo RB/Honda RBPT 44 -54.926
12  18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 44 -
13  23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 44 -
14  10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 44 -
15  20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 44 -
16  77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber/Ferrari 44 -
17  22 Yuki Tsunoda RB/Honda RBPT 44 -
18  2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 44 -
19  27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 44 -
24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber/Ferrari 5 -
2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix report

Polesitter Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) led the charge to La Source from a fast-starting Hamilton and Sergio Perez (Red Bull). Russell challenged Piastri for fourth at Les Combes but had to straight-line the second element. McLaren’s Lando Norris made a hash of La Source, losing momentum on the exit and falling to seventh.

Verstappen, who had won the last three races here, started 11th after his 10-place grid penalty for an engine change. He passed Alex Albon’s Williams at the final chicane to take ninth at the end of the opening lap.

Norris passed Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz – who started on hard tyres, unlike the majority on mediums – at Les Combes for sixth on the second lap but had to give the place back after overshooting the first element. That allowed the charging Verstappen on to his tail.

Hamilton remained in DRS range of Leclerc, and he powered past to grab the lead at Les Combes on lap three.

Perez lost DRS on Leclerc, which allowed Piastri to challenge him for third. But the higher-than-expected temperatures meant drivers were more focused on tyre management in the early stages. Fifth-placed Russell ran wide the Bruxelles hairpin on lap eight but just managed to keep Sainz behind him.

Hamilton pulled 2s clear of Leclerc by lap nine, reporting his tyres were “OK” but losing grip on the rear axle.

Russell and Verstappen were the first of the leaders to pit at one-quarter distance on lap 10, as the majority shifted to the hard tyre for the middle stint. Verstappen got seriously balked by Yuki Tsunoda’s RB on his out-lap and had to battle his way past.

Hamilton, Perez and Piastri stopped the next time around, Hamilton just managing to rejoin before Piastri drove into his pitbox, which was positioned next door. Russell undercut ahead of Piastri but the Australian was able to DRS back past him into Les Combes. Perez got tucked up behind Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin, which allowed Piastri right on to his tail again.

Leclerc pitted from the lead of a Ferrari 1-2 on lap 12, and rejoined ahead of the duelling Perez (who swapped to more mediums rather than hards) and Piastri, who grabbed the position from the Mexican at Les Combes.

Sainz, on his hards, ran long as did Norris, as McLaren tried an overcut to offset the track position he lost on the opening lap, instructing him to run at “100% pace”.

Norris stopped on lap 15 and rejoined eighth, having effectively lost a spot to Verstappen by not covering his early stop, and lost the best part of 5s to him as well. But he was able to unleash his true pace, and set a sequence of fastest laps.

Leader Sainz went off and ran through the gravel at Stavelot, costing him vital time on his alternate strategy.

Verstappen was given the OK from the pitwall to attack Russell, who was just clinging to Perez’s DRS range. But Max couldn’t make a move, and went back into conservation mode, as Norris cruised up behind him.

Sainz pitted from the lead for mediums on lap 20, rejoining in eighth. Hamilton inherited a 1.7s lead from Leclerc and Piastri. Moments later, Russell passed Perez for fourth.

Verstappen spent half a lap stuck behind Perez, who was yanked into the pits, allowing Norris to get within a second of him at half distance. But just as he got on to his tail, Norris blew the final chicane on lap 24, and fell out of DRS range.

Leclerc was 2s behind Hamilton when he made his second stop on lap 25 for an ambitious undercut attempt, but a slow left-rear change didn’t help his bid. Hamilton covered on the next lap, rejoining 2.5s ahead of Leclerc, while Russell – now up to second – contemplated going to the end on his hards.

Verstappen stopped again on lap 28, as did Sainz – who only ran eight laps on his mediums before going back for fresh hards. Norris pitted a lap later.

Now in clear air, Piastri set fastest lap just before his second stop on lap 30, but a terrible 4.4s stop was caused by him locking up and overshooting his pitbox.

Perez let Verstappen past with 14 laps remaining, and Norris DRS-ed past Perez a lap later.

With a dozen laps to go, Russell – who had clearly committed to a one-stop strategy – led a Mercedes 1-2 by 7s from a closing Hamilton, who was 2s clear of Leclerc and Piastri. Verstappen’s fifth place was coming under threat from Norris, who was told he could attack. Perez and Sainz rounded out the top eight.

Piastri attacked Leclerc at Les Combes on lap 35 and although he didn’t find a way past at his first attempt, he passed him around the outside at the second time of asking.

Russell led Hamilton by 3.7s at this point, while Piastri had a 5s gap to close to Lewis. Sainz drove around the outside of Perez for seventh with six laps to go.

Hamilton caught Russell with four laps remaining, with Piastri catching the Mercedes duo but 4s in arrears. Behind them, Verstappen got into Leclerc’s DRS range with Norris in tow.

Hamilton took several DRS runs at Russell along the Kemmel Straight but just didn’t have enough overspeed to fashion an opportunity.

The Mercedes pair started the last lap 0.6s apart, with Piastri a second in arrears. Hamilton locked up slightly at La Source and didn’t get a good enough run to DRS past. Hamilton locked up again at Bruxelles, which gave Russell all the breathing space he needed for a famous win on tyres he’d run for 34 laps.

Russell beat Hamilton by half a second, ahead of Piastri, Leclerc, Verstappen, Norris, Sainz and Perez.

2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix fastest laps
 

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Lap 
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'44.701   240.822
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'45.563 0.862 238.856
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'45.840 1.139 238.231
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'46.128 1.427 237.584
55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'46.364 1.663 237.057
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'46.653 1.952 236.415
31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'46.957 2.256 235.743
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'47.013 2.312 235.619
77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber/Ferrari 1'47.019 2.318 235.606
10  63 George Russell Mercedes 1'47.113 2.412 235.399
11  10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'47.418 2.717 234.731
12  3 Daniel Ricciardo RB/Honda RBPT 1'47.435 2.734 234.694
13  2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'47.490 2.789 234.574
14  20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'47.848 3.147 233.795
15  22 Yuki Tsunoda RB/Honda RBPT 1'47.969 3.268 233.533
16  23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'47.996 3.295 233.475
17  14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'48.051 3.350 233.356
18  18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'48.105 3.404 233.239
19  27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'48.954 4.253 231.422
20  24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber/Ferrari 1'52.099 7.398 224.929

2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix tyre history

   
1
 - 
3
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine 1 2 3 4
1 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes
M : 10
H : 34
    
2 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes
M : 11
H : 15
H : 18
  
3 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes
M : 11
H : 19
H : 14
  
4 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari
M : 12
H : 13
H : 19
  
5 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull
M : 10
H : 18
M : 16
  
6 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes
M : 15
H : 14
H : 15
  
7 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari
H : 20
M : 8
H : 16
  
8 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull
M : 11
M : 10
H : 21
S : 2
9 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes
M : 13
H : 31
M : 0
  
10 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault
M : 12
H : 18
H : 14
  
11 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull
S : 8
M : 13
H : 24
S : 0
12 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes
M : 12
H : 32
M : 0
  
13 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes
M : 8
M : 15
H : 21
  
14 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault
M : 9
H : 19
H : 16
  
15 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari
M : 17
H : 27
    
16 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari
M : 11
H : 24
M : 9
  
17 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull
M : 15
H : 30
S : 0
  
18 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes
M : 8
M : 16
H : 20
  
19 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari
M : 7
H : 13
M : 24
  
20 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari
H : 5
      
View full results  
