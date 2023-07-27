Subscribe
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

F1 Belgian GP: How to watch live on TV and stream in the USA

The 2023 Formula 1 World Championship continues this Sunday with the Belgian Grand Prix, and here’s how you can watch the action on ESPN in the United States.

Charles Bradley
By:
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18, George Russell, Mercedes W13, the rest of the field at the start

When is the 2023 F1 Belgian Grand Prix?

This year’s race takes place on Sunday 30 July at 09.00am ET at Spa-Francorchamps.

This is a sprint format weekend, so qualifying takes place on Friday after a single practice session. The sprint event happens on Saturday after a ‘sprint shootout’ qualifying.

Read Also:

What happened in last year’s F1 Belgian Grand Prix?

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) won his ninth race of the season despite starting from near the back of the grid after engine penalties negated his pole position time in qualifying.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz led the early laps as Verstappen worked his way through the field from 14th, taking the lead before half distance to win by 17s. His team-mate Sergio Perez finished second, ahead of Sainz.

Which channel shows F1 on TV in the USA?

All Formula 1 races will be shown live on U.S. TV by either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC this year, as well as being streamed live or on-demand via its digital platform.

To make sure you don’t miss any of the action across practice, qualifying or racing – which will vary across its channels during the season – here’s how to tune in this weekend.

F1 Belgian GP ESPN TV schedule

 

Friday 28 July

Session/show

Time

Channel

Practice 1:

7:25am ET

ESPN2

Qualifying:

10.55am ET

ESPN2

Ted’s Qualifying Notebook:

1:00pm ET

ESPN3

 

Saturday 29 July

Session/show

Time

Channel

Sprint Shootout:

5:55am ET

ESPN2

Sprint Race:

10:25am ET

ESPN2

Ted’s Sprint Notebook:

12:00pm ET

ESPN3

 

Sunday 30 July

Session/show

Time

Channel

Grand Prix Sunday

7:30am ET

ESPN

Race:

9.00am ET

ESPN

Checkered Flag:

11:00am ET

ESPN3

Ted’s Notebook:

12:00pm ET

ESPN3

Race Replay:

6:00pm ET

ESPN2

 

Can I stream live F1 races in America?

Viewers in the United States can subscribe to F1 TV (f1tv.formula1.com) to stream the race on a device of their choice or via ESPN’s digital platform (espn.com/watch) with subscriptions.

All sessions will be streamed on the ESPN app and be available on demand.

Where can I watch the entire 2023 F1 season on TV?

Here are all the race dates and start times for the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship calendar, including which channel the race is being shown on in the United States.

 

Date

Race

Lights out

Channel

March 5

Bahrain GP

10:00am ET

ESPN

March 19

Saudi Arabian GP

1:00pm ET

ESPN

April 2

Australian GP

1:00am ET

ESPN

April 30

Azerbaijan GP

7:00am ET

ESPN

May 7

Miami GP

3:30pm ET

ABC

May 21

Emilia Romagna GP

9:00am ET

ESPN2

May 28

Monaco GP

9:00am ET

ABC

June 4

Spanish GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

June 18

Canadian GP

2:00pm ET

ABC

July 2

Austrian GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

July 9

British GP

10:00am ET

ESPN2

July 23

Hungarian GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

July 30

Belgian GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

August 27

Dutch GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

September 3

Italian GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

September 17

Singapore GP

8:00am ET

ESPN

September 24

Japanese GP

1:00am ET

ESPN2

October 8

Qatar GP

10:00am ET

ESPN2

October 22

United States GP

3:00pm ET

ABC

October 29

Mexican GP

4:00pm ET

ABC

November 5

Brazilian GP

12:00pm ET

ESPN2

November 19

Las Vegas GP

1:00am ET

ESPN

November 26

Abu Dhabi GP

8:00am ET

ESPN
