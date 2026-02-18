F1 Bahrain pre-season test: Mercedes pips McLaren by 0.01s, as four teams hit trouble

George Russell set the fastest lap of Formula 1’s Bahrain pre-season testing so far as the second week of running got under way at Sakhir.

The Mercedes driver lapped in 1m33.459s this afternoon, which is two tenths faster than team-mate Kimi Antonelli’s benchmark last week, a 1m33.669s. Both of those were set with C3 tyres.

Russell wasn’t alone in going significantly faster than last week, with Piastri gaining a whole second to set a 1m33.469s, also on C3 rubber. The Australian topped the timesheet for some time before Russell’s late attempt pipped him by 0.01s.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images via Getty Images

The morning benchmark had been set by Charles Leclerc on prototype rubber in 1m33.739s, which is Ferrari’s quickest lap so far. Still, the Scuderia’s day wasn’t trouble-free, as Lewis Hamilton completed just 44 laps in the afternoon. The seven-time world champion spent 90 minutes in the garage due to an unspecified issue.

Lando Norris and Antonelli made up the top five, with Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar – the only driver to complete the whole day – down in sixth. Hadjar set a personal benchmark of 1m34.260s and covered a meagre – by current standards – 66 laps, after his morning’s activity was restricted to 13 laps by a technical issue related to the engine’s coolant circuits.

As feared by a number of midfielders, the gap to the top teams remained substantial. The fifth-fastest outfit was Williams, with Carlos Sainz in 1m35.113s, 1.654s slower than pacesetter Piastri.

Alpine, Audi and Racing Bulls were 1.795s, 1.804s and 2.294s off, courtesy of youngsters Franco Colapinto, Gabriel Bortoleto and Liam Lawson respectively.

Among the remaining three teams – Aston Martin, Haas and Cadillac – two had a noticeably troubled day.

Aston suffered from a power unit issue, spending four hours in the garage, roughly from 12pm to 4pm local time. When Lance Stroll finally got the squad’s afternoon programme under way, he caused a red flag, spinning into in the Turn 10 gravel trap after suffering what looked more like a technical fault than a driving mistake. The team lost another hour and a half, so the AMR26 completed just 54 laps today.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing Photo by: Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images

On the positive side, Aston gained more than two seconds compared to last week, going from 1m38.165s to 1m35.974s.

Meanwhile, Cadillac lost some three hours as it mostly stayed in the garage early in both the morning and afternoon sessions – with the morning delay linked to sensor issues. Sergio Perez covered just 24 laps, with Valtteri Bottas on 35; no truly meaningful lap time was recorded by their yet-to-be-named car.

Amid concern regarding the start procedure with F1’s new-for-2026 machinery, a start sequence was simulated at the very end of the day, with none of the 10 cars stalling when the lights went out.

F1 Bahrain pre-season test - Day 4 results

Pos Driver Car / Engine Time Gap Laps 1 George Russell Mercedes 1'33.459 76 2 Oscar Piastri McLaren / Mercedes 1'33.469 0.010 70 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'33.739 0.280 70 4 Lando Norris McLaren / Mercedes 1'34.052 0.593 54 5 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1'34.158 0.699 69 6 Isack Hadjar Red Bull / Red Bull Ford 1'34.260 0.801 66 7 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1'34.299 0.840 44 8 Carlos Sainz Williams / Mercedes 1'35.113 1.654 55 9 Franco Colapinto Alpine / Mercedes 1'35.254 1.795 60 10 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1'35.263 1.804 71 11 Alexander Albon Williams / Mercedes 1'35.690 2.231 55 12 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls / Red Bull Ford 1'35.753 2.294 61 13 Oliver Bearman Haas / Ferrari 1'35.778 2.319 42 14 Pierre Gasly Alpine / Mercedes 1'35.898 2.439 61 15 Lance Stroll Aston Martin / Honda 1'35.974 2.515 26 16 Esteban Ocon Haas / Ferrari 1'36.418 2.959 65 17 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin / Honda 1'36.536 3.077 28 18 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1'36.741 3.282 49 19 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls / Red Bull Ford 1'36.769 3.310 75 20 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac / Ferrari 1'36.798 3.339 35 21 Sergio Perez Cadillac / Ferrari 1'38.191 4.732 24

