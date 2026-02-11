F1 Bahrain pre-season test: Max Verstappen tops opening morning
Max Verstappen was fastest on Wednesday morning as all teams covered a substantial amount of laps
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen set the fastest time of Wednesday’s morning session in Formula 1’s Bahrain pre-season test.
Shortly before 12pm local time – with the test’s opening session taking place from 10am to 2pm – Verstappen set a 1m35.433s on soft tyres for Red Bull.
As F1 switches to new technical regulations, this time is five-and-a-half seconds slower than Oscar Piastri’s 2025 pole position, a 1m29.841s.
As it happened, Piastri took second place, just 0.169s away from Verstappen, in McLaren’s newly liveried MCL40.
Mercedes’ George Russell was third in 1m36.108s, with Lewis Hamilton in fourth, exactly one second slower than Verstappen. The Ferrari driver had a harmless spin in Turn 1.
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images via Getty Images
Esteban Ocon made up the top five for Haas, with a 1m37.169s. Teams weren’t seeking performance just yet, which explains the large gaps between cars.
Sixth- and seventh-placed Arvid Lindblad and Carlos Sainz covered more ground than anyone for Racing Bulls and Williams, with 75 and 77 laps respectively. This is a welcome boost for Williams, which had to skip the Barcelona shakedown two weeks ago due to delays in its new challenger’s production.
Gabriel Bortoleto took eighth position in a revamped Audi R26 featuring radical new sidepods, which you can read more about here.
Cadillac’s Valtteri Bottas and Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll were ninth and 10th – another two cars whose liveries were recently revealed, with Adrian Newey’s new creation running bare at Barcelona due to its late arrival.
Alpine’s A526 caused the only red flag of the day when Franco Colapinto stopped on track. It’s 11th and last in 1m40.330s, with the lowest lap count of all – 28.
F1 Bahrain pre-season test Day 1 morning results
|P
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|65
|1m35.433s
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|54
|1m35.602s
|+0.169s
|3
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|56
|1m36.108s
|+0.675s
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|52
|1m36.433s
|+1.000s
|5
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|64
|1m37.169s
|+1.736s
|6
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|75
|1m37.945s
|+2.512s
|7
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|77
|1m38.221s
|+2.788s
|8
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|49
|1m38.871s
|+3.438s
|9
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|49
|1m39.150s
|+3.717s
|10
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|33
|1m39.883s
|+4.450s
|11
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|28
|1m40.330s
|+4.897s
