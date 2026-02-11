Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Lewis Hamilton predicted to thrive in 2026 by former team-mate: "back to his best"

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren launch
Lewis Hamilton predicted to thrive in 2026 by former team-mate: "back to his best"

"F1" movie sequel confirmed by producer Jerry Bruckheimer after $630million box office success

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren launch
"F1" movie sequel confirmed by producer Jerry Bruckheimer after $630million box office success

F1 2026 cars faster than expected with performance levels similar to 2025 - Pirelli

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
F1 2026 cars faster than expected with performance levels similar to 2025 - Pirelli

Which Norris will F1 get in 2026?

Formula 1
Which Norris will F1 get in 2026?

Oscar Piastri's new F1 support network revealed

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Oscar Piastri's new F1 support network revealed

Jorge Martin sought Marc Marquez’s advice before undergoing further surgery

MotoGP
MotoGP
Jorge Martin sought Marc Marquez’s advice before undergoing further surgery

New Max Verstappen docuseries released: Watch the trailer here

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren launch
New Max Verstappen docuseries released: Watch the trailer here

Valtteri Bottas teases Drive to Survive episode after Cadillac signing sparked Netflix call

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren launch
Valtteri Bottas teases Drive to Survive episode after Cadillac signing sparked Netflix call
Testing report
Formula 1 Bahrain Pre-Season Testing

F1 Bahrain pre-season test: Max Verstappen tops opening morning

Max Verstappen was fastest on Wednesday morning as all teams covered a substantial amount of laps

Ben Vinel
Ben Vinel
Edited:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen set the fastest time of Wednesday’s morning session in Formula 1’s Bahrain pre-season test.

Shortly before 12pm local time – with the test’s opening session taking place from 10am to 2pm – Verstappen set a 1m35.433s on soft tyres for Red Bull.

As F1 switches to new technical regulations, this time is five-and-a-half seconds slower than Oscar Piastri’s 2025 pole position, a 1m29.841s.

As it happened, Piastri took second place, just 0.169s away from Verstappen, in McLaren’s newly liveried MCL40.

MercedesGeorge Russell was third in 1m36.108s, with Lewis Hamilton in fourth, exactly one second slower than Verstappen. The Ferrari driver had a harmless spin in Turn 1.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images via Getty Images

Esteban Ocon made up the top five for Haas, with a 1m37.169s. Teams weren’t seeking performance just yet, which explains the large gaps between cars.

Sixth- and seventh-placed Arvid Lindblad and Carlos Sainz covered more ground than anyone for Racing Bulls and Williams, with 75 and 77 laps respectively. This is a welcome boost for Williams, which had to skip the Barcelona shakedown two weeks ago due to delays in its new challenger’s production.

Gabriel Bortoleto took eighth position in a revamped Audi R26 featuring radical new sidepods, which you can read more about here.

Cadillac’s Valtteri Bottas and Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll were ninth and 10th – another two cars whose liveries were recently revealed, with Adrian Newey’s new creation running bare at Barcelona due to its late arrival.

Alpine’s A526 caused the only red flag of the day when Franco Colapinto stopped on track. It’s 11th and last in 1m40.330s, with the lowest lap count of all – 28.

Read Also:

F1 Bahrain pre-season test Day 1 morning results

P Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 65 1m35.433s  
2 Oscar Piastri McLaren 54 1m35.602s +0.169s
3 George Russell Mercedes 56 1m36.108s +0.675s
4 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 52 1m36.433s +1.000s
5 Esteban Ocon Haas 64 1m37.169s +1.736s
6 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 75 1m37.945s +2.512s
7 Carlos Sainz Williams 77 1m38.221s +2.788s
8 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 49 1m38.871s +3.438s
9 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 49 1m39.150s +3.717s
10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 33 1m39.883s +4.450s
11 Franco Colapinto Alpine 28 1m40.330s +4.897s

 

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article This is every 2026 F1 car on track in its final livery
Next article Valtteri Bottas teases Drive to Survive episode after Cadillac signing sparked Netflix call

Top Comments

More from
Ben Vinel

Former Lewis Hamilton manager joins Cadillac in senior F1 role

Formula 1
Formula 1
Former Lewis Hamilton manager joins Cadillac in senior F1 role

Why Cadillac isn’t aiming for points in F1 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Why Cadillac isn’t aiming for points in F1 2026

How much Cadillac spent on Super Bowl ad for its F1 livery reveal

Formula 1
Formula 1
How much Cadillac spent on Super Bowl ad for its F1 livery reveal

Latest news

Lewis Hamilton predicted to thrive in 2026 by former team-mate: "back to his best"

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
McLaren launch
Lewis Hamilton predicted to thrive in 2026 by former team-mate: "back to his best"

"F1" movie sequel confirmed by producer Jerry Bruckheimer after $630million box office success

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
McLaren launch
"F1" movie sequel confirmed by producer Jerry Bruckheimer after $630million box office success

F1 2026 cars faster than expected with performance levels similar to 2025 - Pirelli

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
F1 2026 cars faster than expected with performance levels similar to 2025 - Pirelli

Which Norris will F1 get in 2026?

Formula 1
Which Norris will F1 get in 2026?