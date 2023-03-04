F1 Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
The Bahrain International Circuit plays hosts the opening round of the 2023 Formula 1 season on March 3-5. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday.
Fernando Alonso set the pace in Friday practice for Aston Martin, leading Red Bull duo Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. Charles Leclerc was fourth-quickest for Ferrari, while Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg finished a strong fifth on his full-time return to F1.
What time does qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix start?
Qualifying for the Bahrain GP will begin at 6pm local time (+3 GMT) at the Bahrain International Circuit.
- Date: Saturday, March 4, 2023
- Start time: 18:00 local time / 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET / 17:00 SAST / 18:00 EAT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 02:00 AEST (Sunday) / 00:00 JST (Sunday) / 20:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
2023 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
CET
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|
03:30
|
22:30
|
20:30
|
17:00
|
FP2
|15:00
|
16:00
|10:00
|
07:00
|02:00¹
|
00:00¹
|20:30
|
FP3
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|03:30
|
22:30
|20:30
|
17:00
|
Q
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|02:00¹
|
00:00¹
|
20:30
|
Race
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|
02:00¹
|
00:00¹
|20:30
How can I watch qualifying?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
- India - F1 TV only
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream qualifying?
Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.
Live commentary
Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Sakhir throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.
Bahrain GP - FP1 results:
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|1
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1'32.758
|2
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1'33.196
|0.438
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1'33.375
|0.617
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1'34.165
|1.407
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'34.257
|1.499
|6
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1'34.298
|1.540
|7
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1'34.402
|1.644
|8
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1'34.575
|1.817
|9
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1'34.689
|1.931
|10
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'34.917
|2.159
|11
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'34.966
|2.208
|12
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1'34.997
|2.239
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1'35.015
|2.257
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1'35.043
|2.285
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1'35.105
|2.347
|16
|Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri
|1'35.402
|2.644
|17
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1'35.455
|2.697
|18
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1'35.749
|2.991
|19
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1'36.018
|3.260
|20
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'36.072
|3.314
|View full results
Bahrain GP - FP2 results:
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|1
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1'30.907
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1'31.076
|0.169
|3
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1'31.078
|0.171
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'31.367
|0.460
|5
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1'31.376
|0.469
|6
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1'31.450
|0.543
|7
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1'31.475
|0.568
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'31.543
|0.636
|9
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1'31.570
|0.663
|10
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1'31.586
|0.679
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1'31.608
|0.701
|12
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1'31.793
|0.886
|13
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'31.882
|0.975
|14
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'31.956
|1.049
|15
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1'32.024
|1.117
|16
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1'32.110
|1.203
|17
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1'32.440
|1.533
|18
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1'32.525
|1.618
|19
|Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri
|1'32.605
|1.698
|20
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1'32.749
|1.842
|View full results
Related video
FIA tweaks F1 pitlane exit rules following Verstappen controversy
AI replays, and more Augmented Reality: What’s new for F1’s TV coverage in 2023
Latest news
Joey Logano rockets to pole for Las Vegas Cup race
Joey Logano rockets to pole for Las Vegas Cup race Joey Logano rockets to pole for Las Vegas Cup race
St. Pete IndyCar: Grosjean grabs pole in crash-filled qualifying
St. Pete IndyCar: Grosjean grabs pole in crash-filled qualifying St. Pete IndyCar: Grosjean grabs pole in crash-filled qualifying
Kyle Larson tops Vegas Cup practice; Burton crashes
Kyle Larson tops Vegas Cup practice; Burton crashes Kyle Larson tops Vegas Cup practice; Burton crashes
F1 qualifying results: Verstappen takes Bahrain GP pole
F1 qualifying results: Verstappen takes Bahrain GP pole F1 qualifying results: Verstappen takes Bahrain GP pole
How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas
How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas
A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?
A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing? A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?
The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023
The rookie crop of F1 2023 The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023
The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door
The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door
The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets
The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets
Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery
Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery
Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?
Has Alonso chosen the right team? Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?
How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing
F1's competitive order after Bahrain How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.