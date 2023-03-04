F1 Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Listen to this article

Fernando Alonso set the pace in Friday practice for Aston Martin, leading Red Bull duo Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. Charles Leclerc was fourth-quickest for Ferrari, while Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg finished a strong fifth on his full-time return to F1.

What time does qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Bahrain GP will begin at 6pm local time (+3 GMT) at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Date : Saturday, March 4, 2023

: Saturday, March 4, 2023 Start time: 18:00 local time / 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET / 17:00 SAST / 18:00 EAT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 02:00 AEST (Sunday) / 00:00 JST (Sunday) / 20:30 IST

2023 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 11:30 12:30 06:30 03:30 22:30 20:30 17:00 FP2 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 02:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 FP3 11:30 12:30 06:30 03:30 22:30 20:30 17:00 Q 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 02:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 Race 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 02:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Sakhir throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

