F1 Azerbaijan GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

Charles Leclerc claimed Ferrari's third pole position of the year in Baku on Saturday, with his team-mate Carlos Sainz aso qualifying a strong third behind McLaren's Oscar Piastri.

Sergio Perez was fourth in the lead Red Bull, while championship leader Max Verstappen ended up sixth behind George Russell's Mercedes.

Verstappen's closest rival in the title race, McLaren driver Lando Norris, qualified down in 17th after a confusion over yellow flags in Q1.

What time does the Azerbaijan Grand Prix start?

The Azerbaijan GP will begin at 3pm local time (+4 GMT) at Baku City Circuit

Date : Sunday, 15 September, 2024

: Sunday, 15 September, 2024 Start time: 11:00 GMT / 12:00 BST / 13:00 CEST / 13:00 SAT / 14:00 EAT / 07:00 ET / 04:00 PT / 21:00 AEST / 20:00 JST / 16:30 IST

2024 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 09:30 10:30 11:30 05:30 02:30 19:30 18:30 15:00 FP2 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 FP3 08:30 09:30 10:30 04:30 01:30 18:30 17:30 14:00 Quali 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30 Race 11:00 12:00 13:00 07:00 04:00 21:00 20:00 16:30

How can I watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports

Croatia - Sport Klub

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Estonia: Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra

Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay

Poland - Viaplay

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - F1 DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN / ESPN3

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent

India - FanCode

Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN

Malaysia - beIN SPORTS

Indonesia- beIN SPORTS

Singapore - beIN SPORTS

Thailand - beIN SPORTS

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten

New Zealand - Sky

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

