Race report
Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Piastri beats Leclerc in thrilling battle; Norris outscores Verstappen

Piastri comes out on top of a titanic battle in Baku as Perez and Sainz crash out

85

McLaren's Oscar Piastri took a superb second career win in Formula 1's Azerbaijan Grand Prix after first passing and then holding off polesitter Charles Leclerc.

Mercedes' George Russell joined them on the podium after a dramatic late crash between Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz.

Leclerc had taken his fourth consecutive Baku pole on Saturday and looked good value to finally convert it into a first win on the high-speed street circuit.

The Ferrari driver kept the lead at the start from Piastri, with Red Bull's Sergio Perez passing the second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz for third.

World champion Max Verstappen mirrored his Red Bull team-mate by diving up the inside of Mercedes' Russell for fifth.

With a one-stop on mediums and hards expected, Leclerc built up a comfortable six-second gap on Piastri and Perez, while Verstappen complained of his car's behaviour and struggled to keep up with Sainz in fifth.

Perez was the first of the frontrunners to pit for hard tyres on lap 14, but his stop didn't trigger an immediate reaction from Leclerc and Piastri to avoid an undercut.

Waiting an extra lap, Piastri was poised to lose second, but Perez came back out behind Piastri's team-mate Norris, who had started in 15th and helped hold the Mexican up so Piastri could retain his position.

Piastri's stout in and out-laps also cut his deficit to Leclerc to just over a second, and on lap 20 the Australian made a late lunge to the inside of Turn 1 to take the lead of the race.

Leclerc first told his team he thought Piastri's pace was "crazy", given there were another 30 laps left to run on the hard tyres.

But rather than letting Piastri ride off into the sunset, Leclerc stayed with him and tried to return the favour on several occasions into Turn 1, with Piastri standing firm each time.

That battle allowed Perez to sit back behind the pair in third, taking less life out of his hard tyres, while Sainz was also closing in following a lonely race in fourth.

As Perez failed an overtake on Leclerc on the penultimate lap, Sainz looked poised to benefit and slip past for third, but coming out of Turn 2 the pair tangled and made a hard crash into the wall.

Piastri headed Leclerc and Russell home under the virtual safety car, while Norris rounded off his comeback race in fourth.

Norris started on the hard tyres and was initially able to hold off Verstappen, who continued to struggle with rear-end bouncing. After finally making his lap 38 pitstop, Norris clawed back a 15-second deficit to repass Verstappen for fourth.

In the background Fernando Alonso rounded off a lonely race to sixth, holding off hard-tyre starter Alex Albon who had run as high as third in the first stint.

Rookies Franco Colapinto put in a commendable performance to follow Albon in eighth, taking points on his second grand prix outing.

Lewis Hamilton made a solid comeback from a pitlane start to finish ninth, after choosing to make engine and suspension changes overnight.

Impressive Oliver Bearman also took a maiden point for Haas, edging out his experienced team-mate Nico Hulkenberg for tenth.

RB's Yuki Tsunoda was the only other retirement after a lap one clash with Aston's Lance Stroll, with left Tsunoda with terminal floor damage and Stroll with a puncture.

By virtue of taking the fastest lap, Norris' comeback race saw him claw back three points to Verstappen, narrowing the gap to 59 points.

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Chassis Engine
1 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 51

-

     1 25   McLaren Mercedes
2 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 51

+10.910

10.910

 10.910   1 18   Ferrari Ferrari
3 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 51

+31.328

31.328

 20.418   1 15   Mercedes Mercedes
4 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 51

+36.143

36.143

 4.815   1 13   McLaren Mercedes
5 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 51

+1'17.098

1'17.098

 40.955   2 10   Red Bull Red Bull
6 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 51

+1'25.468

1'25.468

 8.370   1 8   Aston Martin Mercedes
7 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 51

+1'27.396

1'27.396

 1.928   1 6   Williams Mercedes
8 Argentina F. Colapinto Williams 43 51

+1'29.541

1'29.541

 2.145   1 4   Williams Mercedes
9 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 51

+1'32.401

1'32.401

 2.860   1 2   Mercedes Mercedes
10 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 50 51

+1'33.127

1'33.127

 0.726   1 1   Haas Ferrari
11 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 51

+1'33.465

1'33.465

 0.338   1     Haas Ferrari
12 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 51

+1'57.189

1'57.189

 23.724   1     Alpine Renault
13 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 51

+2'26.907

2'26.907

 29.718   1     RB Red Bull
14 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 51

+2'28.841

2'28.841

 1.934   1     Sauber Ferrari
15 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 50

1 lap

     1     Alpine Renault
16 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 50

1 lap

     1     Sauber Ferrari
dnf Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 49

2 laps

     1   Collision Red Bull Red Bull
dnf Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 49

2 laps

     1   Collision Ferrari Ferrari
dnf Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 45

6 laps

     3   Brakes Aston Martin Mercedes
dnf Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 14

37 laps

     2   Collision RB Red Bull
View full results  

Top Comments

Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Norris surprised to finish ahead of Verstappen in Azerbaijan

Norris surprised to finish ahead of Verstappen in Azerbaijan

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Norris surprised to finish ahead of Verstappen in Azerbaijan
Verstappen among drivers under investigation for overtaking under VSC

Verstappen among drivers under investigation for overtaking under VSC

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Verstappen among drivers under investigation for overtaking under VSC
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

