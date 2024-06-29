All Series
Race report
Formula 1 Austrian GP

F1 Austrian GP: Verstappen dominates sprint after early Norris battle

World champion wins from Piastri after re-passing Norris early on

Alex Kalinauckas
Upd:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, waves from Parc Ferme after the Sprint

Austrian GP

Max Verstappen won the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix sprint race after fending off an intense early attack from McLaren Formula 1 team-mates Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

After the contest had been shortened to 23 laps as an extra formation lap was required due to photographers standing behind the barriers at the first corner posing a safety risk, Verstappen easily led away from pole ahead of Norris.

For the rest of the opening tour, Norris defended against Piastri, who had started third, while behind Carlos Sainz battled by George Russell's Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton chased on in sixth.

With Verstappen unable to escape DRS threat from Norris in the early laps, the Red Bull driver was even moved to defend the inside lines at Turns 3 and 4, before Norris attacked hard at the former on lap five.

Having braked very late for the uphill right-hander, Norris and Verstappen went deep, which allowed Piastri to get amongst the action through the following DRS zone heading back down the hill to Turn 4.

There, Norris left enough space on the inside for Verstappen to hit back immediately and retake the lead despite locking up his right front, which sent Norris slightly wide and created a gap that Piastri surged into to take second from his team-mate.

The battle at the front allowed the chasing pack to close in, with Russell fighting his way past Sainz to retake fourth with a DRS-assisted run around the outside at Turn 4 on lap eight – just as Verstappen was starting to pull away from the McLarens.

The Dutchman finally snapped DRS to Piastri on lap 10 and from there he simply eased away to take his second third sprint win of the 2024 season.

Norris, having fallen to nearly two seconds behind Piastri while Verstappen was steadily adding chunks to his lead, closed back in on the lead McLaren and regularly got close using DRS.

But Piastri held on to finish second 4.6s behind Verstappen and 0.7s in front of Norris.

Russell dropped back from the McLaren pair over the race's second half to finish three seconds behind Norris in fourth, with other gaps spreading out between the rest of the leading pack too.

Sainz was a chunk back from Russell by the end and had to fend off the close attentions of Hamilton, while Charles Leclerc was 2.2s behind the Mercedes in seventh and 3.9s behind Sergio Perez, who completed the points positions in the other Red Bull, 17.4s adrift of the winning one.

Leclerc's sprint race was transformed with a brilliant opening lap when he climbed from his starting spot in 10th to run seventh almost immediately, while behind there was interest as Esteban Ocon held off Pierre Gasly to win an intra-Alpine scrap over 11th.

Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg faced a post-race investigation for appearing to force Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso off the track at Turn 3 with a late, locked-up dive.

The pair ended up 14th and 16th, split by RB driver Daniel Ricciardo.

Hulkenberg was later handed a 10s penalty for his move on Alonso, which dropped him 19th in the final classification, only ahead of Sauber's Zhou Guanyu.

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Chassis Engine
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 23

-

       8   Red Bull Red Bull
2 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 23

+4.616

4.616

 4.616     7   McLaren Mercedes
3 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 23

+5.348

5.348

 0.732     6   McLaren Mercedes
4 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 23

+8.354

8.354

 3.006     5   Mercedes Mercedes
5 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 23

+9.989

9.989

 1.635     4   Ferrari Ferrari
6 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 23

+11.207

11.207

 1.218     3   Mercedes Mercedes
7 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 23

+13.424

13.424

 2.217     2   Ferrari Ferrari
8 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 23

+17.409

17.409

 3.985     1   Red Bull Red Bull
9 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 23

+24.067

24.067

 6.658         Haas Ferrari
10 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 23

+30.175

30.175

 6.108         Aston Martin Mercedes
11 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 23

+30.839

30.839

 0.664         Alpine Renault
12 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 23

+31.308

31.308

 0.469         Alpine Renault
13 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 23

+35.452

35.452

 4.144         RB Red Bull
14 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 23

+38.423

38.423

 2.971         Haas Ferrari
15 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 23

+39.397

39.397

 0.974         RB Red Bull
16 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 23

+43.155

43.155

 3.758         Aston Martin Mercedes
17 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 23

+44.076

44.076

 0.921         Williams Mercedes
18 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 23

+44.673

44.673

 0.597         Williams Mercedes
19 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 23

+46.511

46.511

 1.838         Sauber Ferrari
20 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 23

+53.143

53.143

 6.632         Sauber Ferrari
View full results  

Alex Kalinauckas
