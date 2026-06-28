F1 Austrian GP: Sunday schedule, weather forecast at the Red Bull Ring, and how to watch

George Russell starts Sunday’s Austrian grand prix from pole after a chaotic qualifying finish at the Red Bull Ring.

The Mercedes driver avoided an investigation after completing his fastest lap under yellow flags following Max Verstappen's crash, while Charles Leclerc secured second ahead of Lewis Hamilton. Championship leader Kimi Antonelli starts fourth after losing his chance to improve when the session was disrupted.

With hot, dry weather expected and the FIA’s Heat Hazard still in effect, tyre life, cooling and driver management could all play a role in the race - that is if the field manages to make it cleanly through an often chaotic first lap in Spielberg.

How can I watch the F1 Austrian GP?

In the United States, Apple TV is broadcasting the entire Austrian GP weekend free for viewers in the US as a one-race promotion.

Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.

Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region. For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.

Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Austrian GP weekend.

F1 Austrian GP Sunday schedule

Times local to Austria:

Sunday, June 28 — 2026 Austrian Grand Prix — 3:00pm CEST

For UK viewers:

Sunday, June 28 — 2026 Austrian Grand Prix — 2:00pm BST

For US Eastern Time viewers:

Sunday, June 28 — 2026 Austrian Grand Prix — 9:00am ET

F1 Austrian GP full weekend schedule

All times local to Austria:

Friday, June 26 — free practice 1 — 1:30pm CEST

Friday, June 26 — free practice 2 — 5:00pm CEST

Saturday, June 27 — free practice 3 — 12:30pm CEST

Saturday, June 27 — qualifying — 4:00pm CEST

Sunday, June 28 — 2026 Austrian Grand Prix — 3:00pm CEST

Austrian GP Sunday weather forecast

George Russell, Mercedes Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Sunday is expected to stay hot, sunny and dry at the Red Bull Ring for the Austrian grand prix.

With the FIA’s Heat Hazard still in effect, cooling and tyre life will be key concerns for teams across the race. The high temperatures could also make the grand prix more physically demanding for drivers, especially if they spend long periods in traffic.

Rain is not expected to play a major role, so the main weather factor should be heat rather than disruption.

Read Also: Formula 1 This is the starting grid for the 2026 Austrian F1 Grand Prix

Austrian GP track facts

* Circuit: Red Bull Ring

* Location: Austria

* Event: Austrian GP

* Circuit type: permanent road course

* Friday sessions: free practice 1 and free practice 2

* Saturday sessions: free practice 3 and grand prix qualifying

* Race: Sunday, June 28

* The Red Bull Ring is a short, fast Formula 1 lap, with long straights, heavy braking zones and a final sector where traffic and track limits can quickly become important.

2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster

Photos from Austrian GP - Saturday