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F1 Austrian GP: Sunday schedule, weather forecast at the Red Bull Ring, and how to watch

What time does the 2026 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix start, plus the full Red Bull Ring schedule, weather forecast and how to watch live

Michael Banovsky
Published:
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

George Russell starts Sunday’s Austrian grand prix from pole after a chaotic qualifying finish at the Red Bull Ring.

The Mercedes driver avoided an investigation after completing his fastest lap under yellow flags following Max Verstappen's crash, while Charles Leclerc secured second ahead of Lewis Hamilton. Championship leader Kimi Antonelli starts fourth after losing his chance to improve when the session was disrupted.

With hot, dry weather expected and the FIA’s Heat Hazard still in effect, tyre life, cooling and driver management could all play a role in the race - that is if the field manages to make it cleanly through an often chaotic first lap in Spielberg.

Read Also:

How can I watch the F1 Austrian GP?

In the United States, Apple TV is broadcasting the entire Austrian GP weekend free for viewers in the US as a one-race promotion.

Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.

Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region. For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.

Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Austrian GP weekend.

F1 Austrian GP Sunday schedule

Times local to Austria:

Sunday, June 28 — 2026 Austrian Grand Prix — 3:00pm CEST

For UK viewers:

Sunday, June 28 — 2026 Austrian Grand Prix — 2:00pm BST

For US Eastern Time viewers:

Sunday, June 28 — 2026 Austrian Grand Prix — 9:00am ET

F1 Austrian GP full weekend schedule

All times local to Austria:

  • Friday, June 26 — free practice 1 — 1:30pm CEST
  • Friday, June 26 — free practice 2 — 5:00pm CEST
  • Saturday, June 27 — free practice 3 — 12:30pm CEST
  • Saturday, June 27 — qualifying — 4:00pm CEST
  • Sunday, June 28 — 2026 Austrian Grand Prix — 3:00pm CEST

Austrian GP Sunday weather forecast

George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Sunday is expected to stay hot, sunny and dry at the Red Bull Ring for the Austrian grand prix.

With the FIA’s Heat Hazard still in effect, cooling and tyre life will be key concerns for teams across the race. The high temperatures could also make the grand prix more physically demanding for drivers, especially if they spend long periods in traffic.

Rain is not expected to play a major role, so the main weather factor should be heat rather than disruption.

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Austrian GP track facts

* Circuit: Red Bull Ring
* Location: Austria
* Event: Austrian GP
* Circuit type: permanent road course
* Friday sessions: free practice 1 and free practice 2
* Saturday sessions: free practice 3 and grand prix qualifying
* Race: Sunday, June 28
* The Red Bull Ring is a short, fast Formula 1 lap, with long straights, heavy braking zones and a final sector where traffic and track limits can quickly become important.

2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster

Team Driver Driver
McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri
Mercedes George Russell Kimi Antonelli
Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen Isack Hadjar
Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc
Williams Carlos Sainz Alex Albon
Racing Bulls Liam Lawson Arvid Lindblad
Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll
Haas F1 Team Oliver Bearman Esteban Ocon
Audi Nico Hulkenberg Gabriel Bortoleto
Alpine Pierre Gasly Franco Colapinto
Cadillac F1 Team Valtteri Bottas Sergio Perez

Photos from Austrian GP - Saturday

George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team, Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Oliver Bearman, Haas

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing, Flavio Briatore, Alpine

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Alexander Albon, Williams

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing crash

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
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