Formula 1 Austrian GP

F1 Austrian GP Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel

Formula 1 will stage a standalone Sprint on Saturday in Spielberg as part of the Austrian Grand Prix. Here's how you can watch it on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, practice their race start procedures at the end of practice

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, practice their race start procedures at the end of practice

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start the sprint race from pole position, with McLaren driver Lando Norris once again his closest rival on the grid.

The two have dueled for victory in the last few rounds and are again expected to battle for top honours in the short-distance sprint on Saturday.

As with the new 2024 format, the sprint will take place before the main qualifying that sets the grid for Sunday's grand prix.

What time does the Sprint race for the Austrian Grand Prix start?

The Sprint will run to a distance of 24 aps or roughly 100km.

  • Date: Saturday, 29 June, 2024
  • Start time: 10:00 GMT / 11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST / 12:00 SAT / 13:00 EAT / 06:00 ET / 03:00 PT / 20:00 AEST / 19:00 JST / 15:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2024 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

03:30

20:30

19:30

16:00

Shootout

14:30

15:30

16:30

 10:30

07:30

 00:30¹

23:30

 20:00

Sprint

10:00

11:00

12:00

06:00

 03:00

20:00

 19:00

15:30
Quali

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch the Austrian GP Sprint race?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Estonia: Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay 
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN Network
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
  • India - FanCode
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the Austrian GP Sprint race?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Austrian GP Sprint - Starting grid:

   
1
 - 
3
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull

1'04.686

 240.311
2 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes

+0.093

1'04.779

 239.966
3 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+0.301

1'04.987

 239.198
4 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.368

1'05.054

 238.952
5 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.440

1'05.126

 238.688
6 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.584

1'05.270

 238.161
7 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull

+1.322

1'06.008

 235.498
8 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault

+1.415

1'06.101

 235.167
9 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault

+1.938

1'06.624

 233.321
10 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

 

  
11 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari

+1.120

1'05.806

 236.221
12 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.161

1'05.847

 236.074
13 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.192

1'05.878

 235.963
14 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull

+1.274

1'05.960

 235.670
15 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes

 

  
16 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull

+1.895

1'06.581

 233.472
17 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari

+1.897

1'06.583

 233.464
18 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari

+2.039

1'06.725

 232.968
19 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+2.068

1'06.754

 232.866
20 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari

+2.511

1'07.197

 231.331
View full results  

Rachit Thukral
