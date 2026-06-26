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F1 Austrian GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast at the Red Bull Ring, and how to watch

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F1 Austrian GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast at the Red Bull Ring, and how to watch

What time FP3 and qualifying start at the 2026 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix, plus the full Red Bull Ring schedule, weather forecast and how to watch live

Michael Banovsky
Published:
Luke Browning, Williams

Luke Browning, Williams

Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images

Formula 1 heads into Saturday at the Austrian Grand Prix with Kimi Antonelli back on top after a perfect Friday at the Red Bull Ring.

The Mercedes championship leader topped both practice sessions in extreme heat, beating McLaren pair Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in FP2. Reliability issues also shaped the opening day, with Sergio Perez stopping due to an overheating Cadillac and others reporting problems in the hot conditions.

Saturday brings final practice and qualifying on one of the shortest laps of the season, where small gaps, traffic and track limits can quickly decide the grid. Here is everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s running at the Austrian GP.

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How can I watch the F1 Austrian GP?

Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region. For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.

In the United States, Apple TV is broadcasting the entire Austrian GP weekend—and grand prix—free for viewers in the U.S. as a one-race promotion.

Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.

Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Austrian GP weekend.

F1 Austrian GP Saturday schedule

Times local to Austria:

Saturday, June 27 — free practice 3 — 12:30pm CEST
Saturday, June 27 — qualifying — 4:00pm CEST

For UK viewers:

Saturday, June 27 — free practice 3 — 11:30am BST
Saturday, June 27 — qualifying — 3:00pm BST

For US Eastern Time viewers:

Saturday, June 27 — free practice 3 — 6:30am ET
Saturday, June 27 — qualifying — 10:00am ET

F1 Austrian GP full weekend schedule

All times local to Austria:

  • Friday, June 26 — free practice 1 — 1:30pm CEST
  • Friday, June 26 — free practice 2 — 5:00pm CEST
  • Saturday, June 27 — free practice 3 — 12:30pm CEST
  • Saturday, June 27 — qualifying — 4:00pm CEST
  • Sunday, June 28 — 2026 Austrian Grand Prix — 3:00pm CEST

Austrian GP Saturday weather forecast

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images

Saturday is expected to be even hotter at the Red Bull Ring, with dry and sunny conditions for final practice and qualifying.

With the FIA declaring a Heat Hazard for the weekend, teams will have to manage the conditions carefully as track temperatures rise. The heat could make tyre preparation more difficult, while traffic may also become a factor on one of the shortest laps of the season.

Sunday is forecast to stay hot and dry for the grand prix, so cooling, tyre life and driver management will remain crucial throughout the weekend.

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Austrian GP track facts

* Circuit: Red Bull Ring
* Location: Austria
* Event: Austrian GP
* Circuit type: permanent road course
* Friday sessions: free practice 1 and free practice 2
* Saturday sessions: free practice 3 and grand prix qualifying
* Race: Sunday, June 28
* The Red Bull Ring is a short, fast Formula 1 lap, with long straights, heavy braking zones and a final sector where traffic and track limits can quickly become important.

2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster

Team Driver Driver
McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri
Mercedes George Russell Kimi Antonelli
Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen Isack Hadjar
Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc
Williams Carlos Sainz Alex Albon
Racing Bulls Liam Lawson Arvid Lindblad
Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll
Haas F1 Team Oliver Bearman Esteban Ocon
Audi Nico Hulkenberg Gabriel Bortoleto
Alpine Pierre Gasly Franco Colapinto
Cadillac F1 Team Valtteri Bottas Sergio Perez

Photos from Austrian GP - Friday

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Dino Beganovic, Ferrari

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Mattia Binotto, Audi F1 Team

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Like Crawford, Aston Martin F1 Team

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Like Crawford, Aston Martin F1 Team

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Luke Browning, Williams

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
The Williams team excercises

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Ryo Hirakawa, Haas F1 Team

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Paul Aron, Audi F1 Team R26

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Luke Browning, Williams

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Dino Beganovic, Ferrari

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Paul Aron, Audi F1 Team R26 aero paint

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Ferrari rear technical detail

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Like Crawford, Aston Martin F1 Team

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team, Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Luke Browning, Williams

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
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