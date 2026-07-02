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Silverstone redemption: How Kimi Antonelli bounces back and manages F1 pressure

The young Italian is hoping to regain his form at the British Grand Prix a week after he faltered off the line in Spielberg

Roberto Chinchero
Roberto Chinchero
Published:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Kimi Antonelli arrived in the Silverstone Formula 1 paddock wearing a brand‑new blue uniform, the same one adopted by the entire Mercedes team. In his hands, he proudly carried a scale model of the famous Blue Wonder, the historic vehicle built by the Stuttgart manufacturer as a one‑off in the 1950s to transport its grand prix cars. It serves as the emblem of Mercedes’ new retro merchandise collection, inspired by the iconic Rennwagen Schnelltransporter.

It is immediately clear how relaxed Antonelli feels. The championship pressure that many expected to weigh on his rookie season has so far remained at a distance. For the first time since he first put on a helmet and race suit, Kimi already knows where he will be racing next year, a new situation for him as well.

Il modellino del

Il modellino del "Blue Wonder" il mezzo di trasporto veloce Mercedes degli anni '50

Foto di: Roberto Chinchero

"The positive side of this situation is that you can solely focus on driving, knowing there are no lingering question marks,” he said. “On the other hand, though, there is also the danger that having certainties might lead you to relax, and that is a trap I don't want to fall into.

“My approach remains to go out on track to prove I deserve the opportunity I've been given. Beyond that, I think I will spend a much more peaceful summer compared to 12 months ago."

Recovering from a disappointing Austrian GP

In the debrief following the Austrian Grand Prix, Mercedes defended the strategic choices adopted in Spielberg. Listening to Antonelli, however, one gets the feeling that those explanations did not entirely convince him.

"I was told that the strategy chosen for me was the fastest one," he explained. "They wanted to give me a chance in the final stages by relying on a fresher set of tires. Obviously, I voiced my opinion, and I remain of the view that we missed the chance to pull off an undercut on Verstappen at the end of both the first and second stints.

“Considering also the pace I was able to maintain, especially on the hard compound, I believe that by stopping a few laps earlier we wouldn't have had degradation issues. In the final stint, I set my fastest lap two laps before the chequered flag, when the tires had already covered 20 laps."

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Foto di: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Antonelli is also still waiting for a definitive answer regarding the brake issue that impacted his race.

"I had some problems throughout the weekend, not just in the race,” he added. “In the opening laps, when I found myself behind Charles, there was a temperature difference between the right and left sides of the braking system: one was hotter than the other, and this made the car a bit unstable under braking. The pedal was also longer than usual. The team is investigating the causes, and I think I'll know something more today."

The third place secured in Austria inevitably left a bit of a bitter taste, especially as the young Italian finished two spots below his team-mate and just behind a resurgent Max Verstappen.

"My face on the podium? Obviously, I wasn't happy," he said. "It annoyed me to have finished so close to the top two without having a couple more laps to play my cards. It would have been nice to try.

“But the race lasts 71 laps, and there's little to complain about. Let's just say I was a bit gutted. I also believe the opening laps decided the race: if I hadn't lost the position to Max, it probably would have been a different race."

Now, Antonelli is looking for redemption on a track that, at least on paper, seems to perfectly suit his team-mate’s characteristics. More than the home factor, what makes George Russell one of the favourites is his driving style, particularly effective in the fast, long‑radius corners that define Silverstone. But Antonelli doesn’t seem to view it as a personal challenge.

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"I certainly don't want to go out on track thinking I have to beat George at all costs," he concluded. "Because with that approach, I would end up focusing only on that goal, losing sight of the bigger picture.

“Clearly, finishing ahead of him at his home race would be a strong statement, but it's not just a matter of nationality. On paper, this track should suit his driving style very well, although the same was said about Barcelona.

“I spent a lot of time in the simulator trying to find the most natural approach possible to tackle Silverstone's fast and very long corners. You need to be a bit gentler with the steering, and that was precisely the aspect I focused on the most".

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