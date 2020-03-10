F1 announces new partnership with 188BET in Asia region

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
09 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
86 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
93 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
107 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
114 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
128 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
142 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
170 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
177 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
191 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
198 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
212 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
226 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
233 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
247 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
261 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 announces new partnership with 188BET in Asia region

shares
comments
Mar 10, 2020, 12:10 PM

With just days to go until the start of the 2020 Formula 1 season, fans in Asia will be delighted with the news that an exciting new partnership will allow them to get more involved in the action than ever before.

Earlier this month, a ceremonial contract signing took place between F1's Ross Brawn and ISG Representative Chris Buckley to bring to life F1's very first betting partnership with 188BET. The venture will be in effect across Asia, giving local fans a more in-depth look at the sport, with insights and statistics available for all users, as well as the chance for those interested to put their F1 knowledge to use with a range of betting opportunities.

  • This article is brought to you by 188BET

Having established its reputation as an in-play specialist in the world of football, this is 188BET's first foray into the world of motorsport – and the first time Formula 1 has teamed up with a betting company to offer real-time interactions for fans across a race weekend. According to F1's Managing Director of Motor Sports, Ross Brawn, this is indicative of the new approach being taken by Liberty Media to broaden the sport's audience and give fans more interaction.

188Bet presentation with Paul di Resta

188Bet presentation with Paul di Resta

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar

188Bet presentation

188Bet presentation

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar

“It adds an extra dimension for the fans and enthusiasts,” he said, speaking at the launch event at Silverstone in early March. “There are so many opportunities in Formula 1 to engage the fans in different ways, and this is a very important first step as part of a much bigger commercial plan.”

“Obviously the commercial success of Formula 1 feeds back into the teams,” Brawn continued, discussing the financial implications of the partnership for the future of F1 as the sport prepares to move into a new era from 2021. “It's an important area of our expansion, and part of the fresh vision of Liberty Media. In the last three years, we have reversed the downward trend. There was no doubt that Formula 1 was a very popular sport, but it had stagnated in terms of how we engage the fans. With this new approach, particularly the expansion into the digital world and the different ways in which fans can enjoy the sport, we are seeing growth in all markets.”

188Bet presentation

188Bet presentation

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar

188Bet presentation with Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM

188Bet presentation with Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar

“Formula 1 is a remarkable sport in its ability to entertain all kinds of fans – those who enjoy the wheel-to-wheel action, those who are interested in the technology; and as we've seen from the popularity of the Netflix series, it can engage fans who perhaps previously didn't know much about the sport,” he finished. “This partnership will give all kinds of fans a chance to engage with the sport on another level.”

Also in attendance at Silverstone to launch the new venture between 188BET and Formula 1 was 188BET Ambassador for Asia and ex-Manchester United football legend Peter Schmeichel, who, after discussing his pleasure at having a Danish driver to support in F1, hopped into a two-seater modified F1 car with F1 pundit Paul Di Resta for a few ceremonial laps of the Silverstone circuit.

It remains to be seen whether the 2020 season will throw up any twists, but you can be sure that thanks to this new partnership, fans in Asia will be ready to capitalise if it does.

Next article
F1 announces deal with Saudi oil company

Previous article

F1 announces deal with Saudi oil company

Next article

Gallery: All of Jacques Villeneuve's F1 race wins

Gallery: All of Jacques Villeneuve's F1 race wins
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

9 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
2 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
21:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
01:00
16:00
FP3
Fri 13 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
23:00
14:00
QU
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
02:00
17:00
Race
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
01:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

The WAU offer that Mostert couldn't refuse

2
Formula 1

Australian GP: Melbourne setup in full swing – gallery

2h
3
MotoGP

MotoGP calendar revised again as COTA race postponed

3h
4
Formula 1

Ocon pinpoints key to Hamilton's "successful life everywhere"

5
Formula 1

How Leclerc has tailored new Ferrari to maximise starts

Latest videos

Mercedes' moving steering wheel: What is DAS and how does it work? 04:46
Formula 1
59m

Mercedes' moving steering wheel: What is DAS and how does it work?

F1 announces new partnership with 188BET in Asia region 01:34
Formula 1

F1 announces new partnership with 188BET in Asia region

Giorgio Piola delves into the suspension and chassis change made by Mercedes for 2020 01:05
Formula 1

Giorgio Piola delves into the suspension and chassis change made by Mercedes for 2020

Were Ferrari cheating? Why the FIA statement and deal has F1 teams in uproar 04:33
Formula 1

Were Ferrari cheating? Why the FIA statement and deal has F1 teams in uproar

Aerial view of Zandvoort circuit 01:10
Formula 1

Aerial view of Zandvoort circuit

Latest news

Why it's time for Liberty to show true F1 leadership
F1

Why it's time for Liberty to show true F1 leadership

Australian GP: Melbourne setup in full swing – gallery
F1

Australian GP: Melbourne setup in full swing – gallery

Racing Point: DAS would require all-new chassis
F1

Racing Point: DAS would require all-new chassis

Gallery: All of Jacques Villeneuve's F1 race wins
F1

Gallery: All of Jacques Villeneuve's F1 race wins

F1 announces new partnership with 188BET in Asia region
F1

F1 announces new partnership with 188BET in Asia region

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Mar - 22 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr - 5 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.