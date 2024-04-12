Australia to host 2025 F1 opener as 24-round calendar revealed
The Australian Grand Prix will kick off the 2025 Formula 1 season as part of a restructured schedule prompted by Ramadan.
With Ramadan estimated to take place from 1 March 1 to 30 March next year, that has ruled out F1 from starting the season with the Middle Eastern events in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia that have hosted early rounds recently.
Instead, Melbourne’s Albert Park circuit will begin the F1 campaign on 16 March, with a back-to-back scheduled with China on 23 March.
There will then be a two-week gap before the season resumes at Suzuka for the Japanese GP on 6 April, which will continue to have the spring date that it shifted to this year.
Bahrain (13 April) and Saudi Arabia (20 April) will then follow as back-to-backs before a short gap to the Miami Grand Prix on 4 May.
F1’s European season will then kick off 18 May, for the start of a triple header that include Monaco (25 May) and Spain (1 June).
Following the Canadian Grand Prix on 15 June, there will be a back-to-back in Austria (29 June) and Britain (6 July), before another double header in Belgium (27 July) and Hungary (3 August) marks the final races before the summer break.
F1 will return to action with the Dutch GP on 31 August, with the season being rounded off with a similar schedule to this year.
The final run of races will feature two triple headers in USA, Mexico and Brazil, before Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi bring the 2025 season to a close on December 7.
2025 F1 calendar:
|Date
|Country
|Venue
|14-16 March
|Australia
|Melbourne
|21-23 March
|China
|Shanghai
|4-6 April
|Japan
|Suzuka
|11-13 April
|Bahrain
|Sakhir
|18-20 April
|Saudi Arabia
|Jeddah
|2-4 May
|USA
|Miami
|16-18 May
|Italy
|Imola
|23-25 May
|Monaco
|Monaco
|30 May – 1 June
|Spain
|Barcelona
|13-15 June
|Canada
|Montreal
|27-29 June
|Austria
|Spielberg
|4-6 July
|United Kingdom
|Silverstone
|25-27 July
|Belgium
|Spa
|1-3 August
|Hungary
|Budapest
|29-31 August
|Netherlands
|Zandvoort
|5-7 September
|Italy
|Monza
|19-21 September
|Azerbaijan
|Baku
|3-5 October
|Singapore
|Singapore
|17-19 October
|USA
|Austin
|24-26 October
|Mexico
|Mexico City
|7-9 November
|Brazil
|São Paulo
|20-22 November
|USA
|Las Vegas
|28-30 November
|Qatar
|Lusail
|5-7 December
|Abu Dhabi
|Yas Marina
