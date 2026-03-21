F1 announces 2026 Sim Racing World Championship season opener at DreamHack Birmingham

Formula 1 has announced that the 2026 Sim Racing World Championship will kick off at the global Esports and gaming festival, DreamHack, at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham from 27-29 March.

Following the season-opener, which will have a dedicated F1 Sim Racing Fanzone, the three next rounds will take place at F1's multi-purpose facility at the Media and Technology Centre in Biggin Hill.

The launch round at DreamHack is expected to draw in 50,000 fans across the three-day weekend and nine of the F1 teams - Alpine, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Haas, McLaren, Mercedes, Racing Bulls, Red Bull and Williams - will each field three drivers, two of whom will take part in every round.

"The return of the F1 Sim Racing World Championship in 2026 marks an exciting chapter for the sport with a season-opening event at DreamHack – one of the biggest gaming festivals in the world," chief commercial officer of F1, Emily Prazer, said.

"It allows us to showcase what we have to offer in places not traditionally associated with motorsport and where people may not be expecting to see us. Esports provides a unique opportunity to reach new audiences and connect with a younger generation of fans, giving them additional pathways to engage with the sport and their favourite teams.

"Our investment in a purpose-built sim racing facility at the Media and Technology Centre reinforces our long-term commitment to F1 Sim Racing and provides a permanent home for the Championship’s future growth."

Jon Armstong Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Niccolo Maisto, chief executive officer of ESL FACEIT Group, added: "By bringing the Formula 1 2026 Sim Racing Championship to DreamHack Birmingham 2026, we are merging the absolute pinnacle of motorsport with the raw, authentic energy of the UK gaming community.

"It’s a massive collision of worlds - unmatched prestige meeting an unforgettable live crowd. We are thrilled to give our community the chance to witness the world’s fastest drivers push the limits of the grid live on our stages this year."