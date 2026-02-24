F1 and ESPN renew partnership for full live coverage in 18 Latin American markets

Formula 1 has announced a contract extension with ESPN Inc. until the end of the 2028 season.

The extended partnership will mean ESPN will continue to broadcast the championship in 18 countries across Latin America, including Mexico and Brazil, and the Caribbean.

Included in the continued partnership will be the broadcasts for every practice, qualifying session, sprint race and grand prix. In addition, viewers will be able to watch the support races, including Formula 2, Formula 3, F1 Academy and the Porsche Super Cup.

"ESPN has been a trusted broadcast partner for many years, so we are excited to continue our collaboration, and take our sport to even more fans as we witness incredible growth across Latin America and the Caribbean," F1 chief media rights and broadcasting officer Ian Holmes said.

"This has been helped enormously by the dedication and passion of the ESPN team to bring our fans the latest F1 action through world class broadcasting. We look forward to working with them into 2026 as the next generation of regulations come into force, which will shake up the competition and create huge excitement and drama."

ESPN vice president of programming and acquisitions, Michael Walters, added: "The extension of this agreement with Formula 1 strengthens a strategic alliance that reinforces ESPN’s commitment to excellence in sports content.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Nelson Almeida / AFP via Getty Images

"Through comprehensive, multiplatform coverage, we will continue bringing the passionate audiences of Spanish-speaking South America, Central America, and the Caribbean the highest level of international motorsport."

This comes after ESPN's contract with F1 to broadcast the series in the United States came to an end after the 2025 season. Apple now takes over the deal as the exclusive broadcaster in the US.

The 2026 F1 season will begin with the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park in Melbourne from 6-8 March.