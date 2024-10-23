All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
Formula 1

F1 and American Express expand partnership to include grand prix across the world

Amex will now have a presence at 15 F1 races from 2025 onwards

Mark Mann-Bryans
American Express at United States GP

American Express at United States GP

Photo by: American Express

Autosport Business

The latest industry-related news and original reporting to keep you up to speed

American Express has become an official partner of Formula 1 after expanding its sponsorship deal with the series.

Having previously been a regional partner in the Americas, Amex will now be visible at 15 of F1’s 24 grands prix next season.

Amex card members will gain access to a raft of perks, including pre-sale tickets and a range of on-site experiences at the tracks where the company will hold activations – including the Monaco, British and Italian Grands Prix.

The multi-year expansion of the previous agreement is a reflection of the close partnership that has developed, not only through Amex’s sponsorship in the Americas but also its commitment to the F1 Academy.

Earlier this year, Amex became an official partner of F1 Academy, sponsoring a car in the female-only series, supporting British racer Jess Edgar and also hosting a “Celebration of Women with Drive” event at the Miami Grand Prix back in May which featured an appearance from award-winning musician Camila Cabello.

“American Express has been a fantastic partner to Formula 1 in the Americas and as a supporter of F1 Academy, and I’m delighted that they have chosen to expand their relationship with us to become an official partner,” said Formula 1’s chief commercial officer Emily Prazer.

“We look forward to working with Amex to enhance the experience of card members at our races and showcasing Amex perks to our existing fans everywhere we race.”
Amex will continue to have a presence at the races in the Americas, including at this weekend’s Mexico Grand Prix.

Jessica Edgar, Rodin Motorsport

Jessica Edgar, Rodin Motorsport

Photo by: F1 Academy Limited

Complimentary race radios will be available for card members, while the Amex Fan Experience will allow ticket holders the chance to design their own car livery and record their own driver intro video.

 “We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Formula 1, building on the strong momentum of the sponsorship in the Americas over the past year,” added American Express chief marketing officer Elizabeth Rutledge.

“With more than 300 million fans worldwide age 18-34, F1 continues to grow in popularity and as a passion area for Millennials and Gen Z - American Express’ fastest growing customer segment.”

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Why F1’s 2026 rules will shake off ride-height nightmare of current cars
Next article Lawson's "mega" Austin return to push Tsunoda to higher level – RB

Top Comments

More from
Mark Mann-Bryans
Ocon "sorry" for Colapinto after robbing him of US GP fastest lap point

Ocon "sorry" for Colapinto after robbing him of US GP fastest lap point

Formula 1
United States GP
Ocon "sorry" for Colapinto after robbing him of US GP fastest lap point
Verstappen not interested in Horner/Brown rivalry - "I turn it off and watch MotoGP"

Verstappen not interested in Horner/Brown rivalry - "I turn it off and watch MotoGP"

Formula 1
United States GP
Verstappen not interested in Horner/Brown rivalry - "I turn it off and watch MotoGP"
Stella: Marko’s Norris “weakness” barb worse than Verstappen swearing

Stella: Marko’s Norris “weakness” barb worse than Verstappen swearing

Formula 1
United States GP
Stella: Marko’s Norris “weakness” barb worse than Verstappen swearing

Latest news

The emotional key to Alonso’s longevity as he reaches 400 F1 grands prix

The emotional key to Alonso’s longevity as he reaches 400 F1 grands prix

F1 Formula 1
The emotional key to Alonso’s longevity as he reaches 400 F1 grands prix
America’s Sweethearts meet Formula 1: Behind-the-scenes at the US Grand Prix with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

America’s Sweethearts meet Formula 1: Behind-the-scenes at the US Grand Prix with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
America’s Sweethearts meet Formula 1: Behind-the-scenes at the US Grand Prix with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
Bagnaia favours Bulega over Iannone for MotoGP debut with VR46

Bagnaia favours Bulega over Iannone for MotoGP debut with VR46

MGP MotoGP
Bagnaia favours Bulega over Iannone for MotoGP debut with VR46
Solberg sheds light on 2025 WRC Rally1/Rally2 conundrum

Solberg sheds light on 2025 WRC Rally1/Rally2 conundrum

WRC WRC
Central Europe Rally
Solberg sheds light on 2025 WRC Rally1/Rally2 conundrum

Prime

Discover prime content
Is the Red Bull bib controversy a storm on a 'tea-tray' or a brewing scandal?

Is the Red Bull bib controversy a storm on a 'tea-tray' or a brewing scandal?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jonathan Noble
Is the Red Bull bib controversy a storm on a 'tea-tray' or a brewing scandal?
The challenge on Tsunoda's shoulders after Lawson's impressive F1 return

The challenge on Tsunoda's shoulders after Lawson's impressive F1 return

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The challenge on Tsunoda's shoulders after Lawson's impressive F1 return
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?

Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global