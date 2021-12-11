F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Hamilton topped the times for Mercedes on Friday, setting a best lap of 1m23.691s ahead of Alpine's Esteban Ocon and teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Verstappen ended up sixth tenths off the pace after failing to improve on his final soft tyre run, with Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez completing the top five.

What time does qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will begin at 17:00 local time (+4 GMT) at the Yas Marina Circuit on Saturday. The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

Date : Saturday, December 11, 2021

: Saturday, December 11, 2021 Start time: 17:00 local time / 13:00 GMT / 14:00 CET / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT / 00:00 AEDT (Sunday) / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 09:30 10:30 04:30 01:30 20:30 18:30 15:00 FP2 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 00:00¹ 22:00 18:30 FP3 10:00 11:00 05:00 02:00 21:00 19:00 15:30 Qualifying 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 00:00¹ 22:00 18:30 Race 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 00:00¹ 22:00 18:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat

Finland - MTV

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Ziggo

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Eleven Sports

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viasat

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN2

Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Russia - Match TV

Turkey - S Sport

Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK), Movistar (Spain), Disney+ Hotstar (India) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Abu Dhabi throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

