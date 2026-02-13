Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Max Verstappen fails to confirm Nürburgring 24 Hours despite slamming new F1 cars

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Max Verstappen fails to confirm Nürburgring 24 Hours despite slamming new F1 cars

F1 2026 Bahrain pre-season test: George Russell even faster as Cadillac causes red flag

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
F1 2026 Bahrain pre-season test: George Russell even faster as Cadillac causes red flag

Alex Albon's partner Lily Muni He shares details on winter break engagement

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Alex Albon's partner Lily Muni He shares details on winter break engagement

Isack Hadjar confident of race wins in F1 2026 aboard impressive Red Bull

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Isack Hadjar confident of race wins in F1 2026 aboard impressive Red Bull

Mercedes is sandbagging amid F1 engine row, Max Verstappen claims

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Mercedes is sandbagging amid F1 engine row, Max Verstappen claims

McLaren pinpoints areas it is lacking in 2026 F1 testing

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
McLaren pinpoints areas it is lacking in 2026 F1 testing

LIVE: F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - George Russell leads on day 3 as Cadillac causes red flag

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
LIVE: F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - George Russell leads on day 3 as Cadillac causes red flag

Duel shows why anything is possible in the Daytona 500

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Duel shows why anything is possible in the Daytona 500
Testing report
Formula 1 Bahrain Pre-Season Testing

F1 2026 Bahrain pre-season test: George Russell even faster as Cadillac causes red flag

George Russell set the fastest time of the week so far on a tough Friday morning for Cadillac

Ben Vinel
Ben Vinel
Edited:
George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images via Getty Images

George Russell topped the final morning session of Formula 1’s first Bahrain pre-season test, leading Lewis Hamilton.

Russell set the fastest time of the week so far less than half an hour into Friday’s running, with a 1m34.075s on soft tyres. Thirty minutes later, the Mercedes driver improved his own benchmark to a 1m33.918s, precisely as Ferrari’s Hamilton set a 1m34.209s.

Nobody else lapped any quicker than 1m35s, with Max Verstappen third for Red Bull in 1m35.341s, followed by Haas’ Oliver Bearman in 1m35.972s and McLaren’s Oscar Piastri in 1m36.390s.

Read Also:

Franco Colapinto and Carlos Sainz took sixth and seventh for Alpine and Williams, with Racing BullsLiam Lawson half a tenth slower than the Spaniard after using exclusively medium tyres over his 84 laps this morning – more mileage than anyone.

Audi’s Gabriel Bortoleto, who ran almost exclusively on the hard compound before a late run on softs, led Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll. The Canadian was 4.5 seconds off the pace, which ironically is precisely what he said the AMR26 was lacking in performance.

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

After Cadillac caused an early red flag on Thursday when Sergio Perez stopped on track – though its yet-to-be-named car went on to complete a 105-lap day – Valtteri Bottas managed just eight laps this morning before suffering the same fate.

It took nearly two hours for Cadillac to sort the issue. The Finnish veteran was able to cover 37 laps, but still propped up the time sheet.

F1 Bahrain pre-season test Day 3 morning results

POS DRIVER TEAM BEST LAP GAP LAPS
1 Russell Mercedes 1:33.918   78
Hamilton Ferrari 1:34.209 +00.291 69
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:35.341 +01.423 61
4 Bearman Haas 1:35.972 +02.054 70
5 Piastri McLaren 1:36.390 +02.472 73
6 Colapinto Alpine 1:36.874 +02.956 64
Sainz Williams 1:37.186 +03.268 68
8 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:37.238 +03.320 84
9 Bortoleto Audi 1:38.251 +04.333 60
10   Stroll Aston Martin 1:38.423 +04.505 54
11 Bottas Cadillac 1:38.772 +04.854 37

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Alex Albon's partner Lily Muni He shares details on winter break engagement

Top Comments

More from
Ben Vinel

F1 2026 Bahrain pre-season test: Charles Leclerc fastest as unreliability hits Mercedes, Red Bull

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
F1 2026 Bahrain pre-season test: Charles Leclerc fastest as unreliability hits Mercedes, Red Bull

“A very difficult decision to make” – Lewis Hamilton reacts to Ferrari engineer change

Formula 1
Formula 1
“A very difficult decision to make” – Lewis Hamilton reacts to Ferrari engineer change

F1 2026 Bahrain pre-season test: Max Verstappen tops opening morning

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
F1 2026 Bahrain pre-season test: Max Verstappen tops opening morning

Latest news

Max Verstappen fails to confirm Nürburgring 24 Hours despite slamming new F1 cars

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Max Verstappen fails to confirm Nürburgring 24 Hours despite slamming new F1 cars

F1 2026 Bahrain pre-season test: George Russell even faster as Cadillac causes red flag

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
F1 2026 Bahrain pre-season test: George Russell even faster as Cadillac causes red flag

Alex Albon's partner Lily Muni He shares details on winter break engagement

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Alex Albon's partner Lily Muni He shares details on winter break engagement

Isack Hadjar confident of race wins in F1 2026 aboard impressive Red Bull

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Isack Hadjar confident of race wins in F1 2026 aboard impressive Red Bull