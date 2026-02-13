F1 2026 Bahrain pre-season test: Andrea Kimi Antonelli leads Mercedes 1-2 on day three

Mercedes reaffirmed belief that it is the team to beat in Formula 1 this year after Andrea Kimi Antonelli topped a Silver Arrows 1-2 on the final day of this week’s 2026 Bahrain pre-season test.

The 19-year-old set a 1m33.669s, which was 0.249s quicker than team-mate George Russell, who topped the morning session before Antonelli jumped in the W17 post-lunch.

So, it was the perfect way for Mercedes to overcome a somewhat underwhelming day on Thursday, given a power unit issue ruled out Antonelli for much of the morning running.

Nevertheless, the pair were the only drivers to go sub 1m34s this week amid widespread belief that the German marque heads into 2026’s regulation change as favourite for the championship.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has done his best to dispute that tag though, arguing that Red Bull is actually the benchmark, but one team that has gone under the radar in Bahrain is Ferrari.

Yet the Scuderia had a productive Friday as Lewis Hamilton was the quickest non-Mercedes driver, setting a 1m34.209s in the morning leaving him 0.291s off Russell. Hamilton’s day ended 10 minutes early, however, as he went off at Turn 8 with what appeared to be a mechanical issue - a loss of fuel being the prime suspect.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Although F1 managed to squeeze in some green flag running at the very end, it still didn’t threaten Hamilton’s position as Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen remained fourth and fifth respectively, 0.880s and 1.672s off Antonelli - with both times set during the afternoon.

Verstappen’s new team-mate Isack Hadjar was sixth, while Esteban Ocon (Haas), Franco Colapinto (Alpine), Oliver Bearman (Haas) and Nico Hulkenberg (Audi) completed the top 10.

Lap times aren’t the only thing to analyse in testing, however, as mileage is just as important - if not more. And Piastri completed the most tours of the Bahrain circuit with 161.

That was the most any driver has completed in one day this week and Hamilton (150), Colapinto (144), plus Liam Lawson (119) were the others to hit a century on Friday.

They were obviously helped by running the whole day though, rather than splitting duties with their team-mate. Even so, McLaren still completed the most mileage of any team ahead of Ferrari.

Williams came third on that leaderboard with 146 laps, with Haas fourth (145), Alpine fifth (144) and Mercedes sixth (139), who could have been higher had Antonelli not missed the opening 90 minutes of the afternoon.

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images via Getty Images

Towards the bottom, trouble continued to hit Aston Martin and newcomer Cadillac, which caused the first of two red flags as a cooling issue forced Valtteri Bottas to stop inside the opening hour.

It then took the team nearly two hours to send him back out, leaving it with just 105 laps on Friday while Aston only completed 72 tours. That’s because of an unspecified issue, which kept Lance Stroll out for much of the afternoon running.

This was the first of two official pre-season tests for 2026, with drivers returning to Bahrain for another three-day session on 18-20 February before the Melbourne opener in March.

F1 Bahrain pre-season test - Day 3

Driver Car Engine Time Gap Laps 1 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes F1 W17 E Performance Mercedes F1 M17 E Performance 1m33.669s 49 2 George Russell Mercedes F1 W17 E Performance Mercedes F1 M17 E Performance 1m33.918s +0.249s 78 3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari SF-26 Ferrari 067/6 1m34.209s +0.540s 138 4 Oscar Piastri McLaren MCL40 Mercedes F1 M17 E Performance 1m34.549s +0.880s 153 5 Max Verstappen Red Bull RB22 Red Bull Ford DM01 1m35.341s +1.672s 61 6 Isack Hadjar Red Bull RB22 Red Bull Ford DM01 1m35.610s +1.941s 53 7 Esteban Ocon Haas VF-26 Ferrari 067/6 1m35.753s +2.084s 68 8 Franco Colapinto Alpine A526 Mercedes F1 M17 E Performance 1m35.806s +2.137s 137 9 Oliver Bearman Haas VF-26 Ferrari 067/6 1m35.972s +2.303s 70 10 Nico Hulkenberg Audi R26 Audi AFR 26 Hybrid 1m36.291s +2.622s 49 11 Alexander Albon Williams FW48 Mercedes F1 M17 E Performance 1m36.793s +3.124s 71 12 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls VCARB 03 Red Bull Ford DM01 1m36.808s +3.139s 119 13 Carlos Sainz Williams FW48 Mercedes F1 M17 E Performance 1m37.186s +3.517s 68 14 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi R26 Audi AFR 26 Hybrid 1m37.536s +3.867s 60 15 Lance Stroll Aston Martin AMR26 Honda RA626H 1m38.165s +4.496s 69 16 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac Ferrari 067/6 1m38.772s +5.103s 37 17 Sergio Perez Cadillac Ferrari 067/6 1m39.251s +5.582s 62