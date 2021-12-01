Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 News

F1 2022 cars to be on edge like F2, says Norris

By:

Formula 1’s 2022 cars will be more on the limit and move around on the edge like F2 machinery, reckons McLaren’s Lando Norris.

F1 2022 cars to be on edge like F2, says Norris

The young Briton has driven early versions of the new 2022 design in his McLaren’s team simulator, as preparations ramp up for the all-new rules next year.

And although the feeling from the car is evolving as teams get to better understand the design concept, Norris says he already has a firm view about how different the new generation of cars will be – and how drivers will need to adapt their driving style.

“Definitely there will be a slightly different style,” said Norris, when asked by Motorsport.com about the differences.

“I don't think it'll be as nice to drive in a way. I think it'll be a little bit more on the limit in terms of pushing and so on. A little bit like F2 in a way, I think, where you see more fighting the car and stuff.

“But I could be wrong because things are always changing. It's like what I drove one month ago is going to be quite very different to what I drive now, and it's going be very different probably again when we get to the first race.”

Norris says the shift in characteristics has been triggered by the way that more of the car’s downforce is generated through ground effect, rather than coming from wings and the bargeboard area of the car.

“It's still early in development so the car's always changing a little bit week-by-week,” he said.

“But I think more because it is a ground effect car, rather than everything coming from the front and rear wing. There's also no mid deflector and all this crap that we have now. All of that is gone.

“So then that just changes a little bit the way the car feels and is to drive. And then how you have to set it up and stuff is also quite different.”

2022 F1 car

2022 F1 car

Photo by: Formula 1

The overhaul in rules for next year has been triggered by a desire from F1 chiefs to allow cars to race much closer to each other.

Norris is hopeful that F1’s aims will be delivered, although he is aware that some compromises may be present too.

“Everything that they are doing for next year is because they want to try to make the cars better to race and so on,” he said.

“But of course if there's less dirty air while following, there is also less slipstream. It's like gaining in one area and then losing in another because they are quite related to each other. So I hope it's better.”

Latest news

F1 2022 cars to be on edge like F2, says Norris
Formula 1

F1 2022 cars to be on edge like F2, says Norris

McLaren F1 driver Norris to move to Monaco from UK
Formula 1

McLaren F1 driver Norris to move to Monaco from UK

How Frank Williams started his eponymous F1 team after Wolf split
Formula 1

How Frank Williams started his eponymous F1 team after Wolf split

Ocon: "Just a matter of time" before Piastri lands F1 seat
Formula 1

Ocon: "Just a matter of time" before Piastri lands F1 seat

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How getting sacked from Benetton made Mercedes' Allison Prime

How getting sacked from Benetton made Mercedes' Allison

He’s had a hand in world championship-winning Formula 1 cars for Benetton, Renault and Mercedes, and was also a cog in the Schumacher-Ferrari axis. Having recently ‘moved upstairs’ as Mercedes chief technical officer, James Allison tells Stuart Codling about his career path and why being axed by Benetton was one of the best things that ever happened to him.

Formula 1
Nov 28, 2021
The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback Prime

The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback

It’s easy to look at Robert Kubica’s second Formula 1 career and feel a sense of sadness that he didn’t reach the heights for which he seemed destined. But as Ben Anderson discovered, performance and results are almost meaningless in this context – something more fundamental and incredible happened…

Formula 1
Nov 27, 2021
The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver for McLaren Prime

The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver for McLaren

From being lapped by his own teammate in Monaco to winning at Monza, it’s been a tumultuous first season at McLaren for Daniel Ricciardo. But, as he tells STUART CODLING, there’s more to the story of his turnaround than having a lovely summer holiday during Formula 1's summer break...

Formula 1
Nov 26, 2021
The potential benefits of losing the F1 constructors' title Prime

The potential benefits of losing the F1 constructors' title

As the battle continues to rage over the F1 2021 drivers' championship, teams up and down the grid are turning their attentions to the prize money attributed to each position in the constructors' standings. But F1's sliding scale rules governing wind tunnel and CFD use will soften the blow for those who miss out on the top places

Formula 1
Nov 25, 2021
The invisible enemy that's made Hamilton's title charge tougher Prime

The invisible enemy that's made Hamilton's title charge tougher

After winning his past few Formula 1 titles as a canter, Lewis Hamilton currently trails Max Verstappen by eight points heading into the final double-header of 2021. Although Red Bull has been his biggest on-track challenge, Hamilton feels that he has just as much to grapple with away from the circuit

Formula 1
Nov 24, 2021
Why F1's inconvenient penalties have to stay Prime

Why F1's inconvenient penalties have to stay

OPINION: Quibbles over the length of time taken by Formula 1's stewards over decisions are entirely valid. But however inconvenient it is, there can be no questioning the importance of having clearly defined rules that everyone understands and can stick to. Recent events have shown that ambiguity could have big consequences

Formula 1
Nov 23, 2021
The mistakes Red Bull cannot afford to repeat in F1 2021's title fight climax Prime

The mistakes Red Bull cannot afford to repeat in F1 2021's title fight climax

OPINION: Red Bull has had Formula 1’s fastest package for most of 2021, but in several of the title run-in events it has wasted the RB16B’s potential. It cannot afford to do so again with Lewis Hamilton motoring back towards Max Verstappen in the drivers’ standings with two rounds remaining

Formula 1
Nov 23, 2021
Qatar Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Qatar Grand Prix driver ratings

Qatar was a virtual unknown for most as Formula 1 made its inaugural visit to the Gulf state, and tyre management quickly emerged as an even more critical factor than normal. Perhaps then it should come as no surprise that two of the championship's elder statesmen produced standout drives

Formula 1
Nov 22, 2021
