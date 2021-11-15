Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / McLaren denies Audi buyout as VW's F1 preparations ramp up Next / Mercedes unsure "oddball" one-stop F1 strategy would have worked
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabia GP News

F1 2021 game shows off ultra-fast Jeddah street track for Saudi GP

By:

Codemasters has released a long-awaited update to its Formula 1 game F1 2021, which allows players to tackle Jeddah's street track ahead of the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

From 3-5 December F1 will head to the coastal city of Jeddah for its first venture around the city's streets, on an anticlockwise layout that is set to be the championship's fastest street circuit on the calendar with average speeds of up to 250km/h.

The 6.174km course, which passes through Jeddah's seafront Corniche, will make it the second longest circuit on the F1 calendar after Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium.

While the sprawling layout looked fast on paper despite its 27 corners, Codemasters' latest update to F1 2021 has now given fans a first proper taste of what to expect at the latest addition to the F1 calendar.

Heading onto a flying lap it soon becomes obvious why speeds are expected to soar. Despite its street circuit DNA the Jeddah track is blazingly fast, filled with long straights and high-speed swoops which modern F1 cars can easily take flat out.

As can be seen on the onboard video, Turn 1 is a medium-speed chicane to sort out the pack at the start. It is followed by a combination of ultra-fast corners leading onto the first DRS straight.

The circuit then turns back on itself with a banked 180 degree left-hander for more flat-out kinks with blind approaches and barely any run-off areas.

Jeddah Street Circuit overview

Jeddah Street Circuit overview

Photo by: Uncredited

That's where it becomes clear the track's character is most reminiscent of the Baku street circuit and in particular its fast final sector; except the Saudi track provides a full six kilometres of it.

The snaking back end of the circuit doesn't feature a braking zone for over 30 seconds before leading to the final hairpin, so expect cold brakes to provide an additional challenge to drivers and teams.

With the circuit's lack of run-offs, the blind nature of its many corners and the fact that the race will be run at night, it's clear to see why Jeddah could provide plenty of drama.

Add in its slot as the penultimate grand prix of 2021 amid a tense title fight between Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull's Max Verstappen, and F1 could be in for an explosive weekend.

Read Also:
Tickets
shares
comments
McLaren denies Audi buyout as VW's F1 preparations ramp up
Previous article

McLaren denies Audi buyout as VW's F1 preparations ramp up
Next article

Mercedes unsure "oddball" one-stop F1 strategy would have worked

Mercedes unsure "oddball" one-stop F1 strategy would have worked
Load comments
More from
Filip Cleeren
Brazilian GP: Alonso tops FP2 from Verstappen, Bottas Brazilian GP
Formula 1

Brazilian GP: Alonso tops FP2 from Verstappen, Bottas

Russell: "Unprofessional" to be thinking about Mercedes F1 move
Formula 1

Russell: "Unprofessional" to be thinking about Mercedes F1 move

Hamilton fears he "will be in trouble" if Red Bull form continues Mexican GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hamilton fears he "will be in trouble" if Red Bull form continues

Latest news

Mercedes: "Diplomacy has ended" after Brazil F1 "punches in the face"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: "Diplomacy has ended" after Brazil F1 "punches in the face"

F1 chassis crack caused Ricciardo's Brazil GP retirement
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 chassis crack caused Ricciardo's Brazil GP retirement

Verstappen: Worn F1 tyres triggered Turn 4 washout with Hamilton
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Worn F1 tyres triggered Turn 4 washout with Hamilton

F1 Podcast: Reviewing the turbulent Brazilian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Podcast: Reviewing the turbulent Brazilian GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The final trial of F1's new sprint race format in 2021 delivered arguably its best spectacle yet, as the qualifying pace-setter surged from the back to a memorable win over the two events. Meanwhile, for others, it was a weekend to forget on the long-awaited return to Interlagos

Formula 1
18 h
How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass Prime

How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass

The qualifying exclusion which forced Lewis Hamilton to start from the back of the 2021 Interlagos sprint appeared to put Max Verstappen in the box seat for the Brazilian Grand Prix. But a common issue for Mercedes this year for once worked against the Red Bull ace, as Hamilton's rapid Mercedes stormed to a memorable comeback win

Formula 1
20 h
The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in Brazil Prime

The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in Brazil

Although Mercedes has been mired in controversy for much of Formula 1’s 2021 Interlagos weekend, it still ended the sprint race in an excellent position. There are signs it could be in for repeat glory in the grand prix, while others highlight major dangers that favour Red Bull

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2021
Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses Prime

Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses

OPINION: Opportunities to be in the right team at the right time passed Nico Hulkenberg by. BEN EDWARDS weighs up a career that should have delivered many more top-level laurels, and should be remembered for much more than his 2009 Brazil pole and 2012 lost win chance

Formula 1
Nov 13, 2021
The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments Prime

The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments

OPINION: Mercedes' decision to pit Valtteri Bottas towards the end of the Mexican Grand Prix to steal the fastest lap point from Max Verstappen created an intriguing subplot. While the pair's jostling for track position was all above board, it likely won't be the last time teams employ such tactics with championships at stake

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2021
The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

OPINION: Max Verstappen is challenging for his first Formula 1 world title against a rival in Lewis Hamilton who has seven championships to his name. The Red Bull driver made a string of mistakes early in the year, but now appears to be peaking in high-pressured moments just when it really matters. This could be a key new strength in his quest for championship glory.

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2021
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Prime

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Max Verstappen's dominant run to victory in the Mexican Grand Prix owed much to a brilliant first corner move - which as well as sublime skill, required him to have total trust in his machinery. The efficiency of Red Bull's aerodynamic package was a key differentiator between it and Mercedes on race day, and points to the continued impact of an F1 heavy-hitter

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2021
Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings

The Mexican Grand Prix was a potentially significant weekend for the world championship, as Max Verstappen extended his points advantage for a third race in succession. But beyond his race-deciding first corner move, there were other noteworthy performances in the midfield, including from a soon-to-depart figure

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.