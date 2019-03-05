Why F1's 2019 regulation changes 'stung' for the teams

In a special interview with James Allison for the bumper season preview issue of F1 Racing, filmed before the start of testing, we asked the man with ultimate responsibility for the team's F1 cars to explain the challenge presented by the new rules, how Mercedes is geared up to cope, and what he thinks makes reigning champion Lewis Hamilton such an extraordinary driver.

The 140-page edition of the magazine also includes a special Sebastian Vettel analysis and interview, Red Bull boss Christian Horner on why his team won't repeat McLaren-Honda's mistakes, new British F1 drivers George Russell and Lando Norris talking fish finger sandwiches and traveling, plus behind-the-scenes photoshoots and interviews with new McLaren driver Carlos Sainz and F1 comeback king Robert Kubica, as well as analysis of every team and driver ahead of the new season.