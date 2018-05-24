First gameplay footage released for F1 2018

The F1 2018 video game has revealed its first gameplay footage with a lap of the Monaco Grand Prix with Sauber Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc.

F1 2018 will release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on August 24.

The previous instalment won praise for its detailed career mode and the return of historic F1 cars and the development team has said it will “expand” on those areas of the game in this year’s version.

Leclerc’s lap of Monaco reveals one of the game’s new concepts in the player-managed energy recovery system (ERS).

“The inclusion of a player-managed Energy Recovery System (ERS) has been added to vehicle physics for F1 2018 as we always strive to give as authentic [a] recreation of the sport as possible,” said game director Lee Mather.

“Augmenting the powerful internal combustion engine, the player will have multiple deployment modes to choose from.

“The inclusion of the ERS will not only give the player an even more authentic Formula 1 experience but will serve to create even more varied and exciting races”.

The video also demonstrates further improvements to the game’s graphics, according to Stuart Campbell, art director on F1 2018.

“One of the biggest visual uplifts for F1 2018 are our revised lighting, sky, clouds and atmospheric systems,” he said.

“These systems work hand-in-hand and affect all aspects of the game rendering, making it more believable than ever before”