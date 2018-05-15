Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Spanish GPFormula 1Spanish GPMore events
Formula 1 Breaking news

F1 2018 game release date revealed

0 shares
F1 2018 game release date revealed
Get alerts
By: Glenn Freeman, Journalist
15/05/2018 01:30

Developer Codemasters has revealed the release date for the F1 2018 video game, which will launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC this summer.

The follow-up to last year’s F1 2017 title will launch on Friday August 24, with Codemasters promising an “expanded career mode” and more classic cars as part of additions being made based on carrying out intensive player feedback.

“We were delighted by the reception that the highly-acclaimed F1 2017 game received, and are extremely excited to be able to further build on such a strong starting point with F1 2018” said Paul Jeal, F1 franchise director at Codemasters.

“Over the past few years we have engaged heavily with our fanbase to understand what is important to them, and we cannot wait to unveil more details on features we know our fans will love.

“Career mode has been further expanded to immerse players even deeper into the world of F1 than before, with the return of a highly requested feature back into the franchise.

“We are also adding more classic cars, again listening to our fans as to which of the historical F1 cars they would most like to virtually drive next.

“Outside of those headline additions there are many other great enhancements to be revealed before the game launches.”

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1 , eSports
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 Spanish GPFormula 1Spanish GPMore events