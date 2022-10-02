Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Hamilton won't "punish himself" for F1 Singapore GP mistake Next / Red Bull "absolutely confident" ahead of crunch FIA F1 decision
Formula 1 / Singapore GP Results

F1 Grand Prix race results: Sergio Perez wins Singapore GP

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez won the Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay on Sunday, a rain-delayed race punctuated by safety cars for multiple crashes and breakdowns.

Charles Bradley
By:
F1 Grand Prix race results: Sergio Perez wins Singapore GP
Listen to this article

Perez beat pole-sitter Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to the first corner and dominated the race until the intermediate-shod field switched to slick tyres.

Perez then encountered engine issues that helped Leclerc to attack in the closing laps, but an error from Leclerc dropped him 2s behind after Perez had sorted out his engine settings.

However, Perez faces a post-race stewards’ investigation for a safety car infringement.

UPDATE: Perez was given a 5s penalty but keeps his race win albeit by a reduced margin.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen suffered a poor start, which forced him to charge through until he made an error trying to pass McLaren’s Lando Norris and dropped to last place. He recovered to finish seventh.

2022 Singapore Grand Prix race results

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Gap Interval km/h Points
1 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 59     146.437 25
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 59 2.595 2.595 146.386 18
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 59 10.305 7.710 146.232 15
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 59 21.133 10.828 146.017 12
5 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 59 53.282 32.149 145.382 10
6 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 59 56.330 3.048 145.322 8
7 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 59 58.825 2.495 145.273 6
8 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 59 1'00.032 1.207 145.249 4
9 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 59 1'01.515 1.483 145.220 2
10 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 59 1'09.576 8.061 145.062 1
11 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 59 1'28.844 19.268 144.686  
12 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 59 1'32.610 3.766 144.613  
13 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 58 1 Lap 1 Lap 142.449  
14 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 57 2 Laps 1 Lap 141.539  
  Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 34 25 Laps 23 Laps 139.686  
  France Esteban Ocon Alpine 26 33 Laps 8 Laps 140.186  
  Thailand Alex Albon Williams 25 34 Laps 1 Lap 138.144  
  Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 20 39 Laps 5 Laps 142.562  
  Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 7 52 Laps 13 Laps 130.541  
  China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 6 53 Laps 1 Lap 139.645  
How the Singapore Grand Prix unfolded

After a delayed start due to torrential rain, the field all started on intermediate tyres.

Perez made a great start and passed poleman Leclerc on the run to Turn 1, while Sainz took third from MercedesLewis Hamilton at the first corner after a brush of wheels before the apex of Turn 2. Alpine’s Fernando Alonso, making his 350th F1 start, ran sixth behind Norris.

Further back, Verstappen made a dreadful start and cut the inside of Turn 1, dropping back to 12th on the opening lap from eighth on the grid, but he quickly charged his way back into the top 10 by Lap 2.

Nicholas Latifi (Williams) clobbered Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) into the wall approaching Turn 5 on Lap 7 which brought out the first safety car to retrieve the stricken Alfa. Zhou’s teammate Valtteri Bottas was also in the wars as he was clattered into by George Russell’s Mercedes, who started from the pitlane after an engine change.

Perez maintained his lead at the rolling restart on Lap 11, as Verstappen passed the Aston Martin of Sebastian Vettel and Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri to run seventh. Verstappen then got stuck behind Alonso until the Spaniard’s engine failed on Lap 21, which caused a virtual safety car for a couple of laps to deal with his car.

Russell gambled on pitting for medium-compound slicks at this point but was woefully slow as he struggled to keep temperature in them.

The returning Alex Albon, who spun his Williams into the wall on the opening lap, found the wall again at Turn 8 on Lap 26 and lost his front wing against the barriers, causing a second virtual safety car. A third quickly followed as Esteban Ocon’s Alpine expired on Lap 28.

Verstappen almost hit Norris at Turn 7 before the restart, and then attacked him hard for fifth place. Hamilton went off into the tyres at Turn 7 on lap 33, rejoining between Norris and Verstappen, but sustained front wing and endplate damage.

Leclerc pitted for medium slicks on 35 as soon as Russell set a fastest lap, as did Hamilton for a new nose section – dropping him to ninth. Perez responded in kind a lap later, as did Sainz and Verstappen.

Yuki Tsunoda then crashed his slick-shod AlphaTauri at Turn 10, causing the second full safety car, and Norris took advantage to make his stop for slicks.

The race went green again with 35 minutes remaining in what was now a timed race, with Perez leading Leclerc, Sainz, Norris and Verstappen. Daniel Ricciardo had jumped up to sixth in his McLaren, but opted for soft-compound slicks.

Verstappen attacked Norris into Turn 7 but locked up and blew the corner, rejoining ahead of Hamilton in eighth but with huge flatspots and was forced to pit for soft slicks. He rejoined in last position, but gained one spot when Russell hit Mick Schumacher’s Haas and suffered a puncture.

On slicks, Leclerc looked far more racy than previously, just as Perez reported engine issues. DRS was enabled, further helping Leclerc as he attacked for the lead in the closing stages.

As he looked poised to pass, Leclerc made a mistake and dropped out of DRS range, as Perez fixed his engine settings and pulled away. But Perez was facing an investigation from stewards for a safety car infringement and pushed flat-out to the finish to ensure his victory margin was over 5s just in case.

Sainz finished a distant third, ahead of Norris and Ricciardo. The Aston Martin of Lance Stroll was next up, while Hamilton gifted a spot to the recovering Verstappen when he overshot Turn 8 trying to pass Vettel. Verstappen passed Vettel on the final lap to grab seventh.

Read Also:

2022 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix fastest laps

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 54 1'46.458     171.211
2 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 57 1'48.165 1.707 1.707 168.509
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 59 1'48.414 1.956 0.249 168.122
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 54 1'48.753 2.295 0.339 167.598
5 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 52 1'49.142 2.684 0.389 167.000
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 56 1'49.212 2.754 0.070 166.893
7 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 58 1'50.283 3.825 1.071 165.272
8 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 58 1'50.290 3.832 0.007 165.262
9 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 56 1'50.569 4.111 0.279 164.845
10 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 58 1'50.622 4.164 0.053 164.766
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 58 1'50.669 4.211 0.047 164.696
12 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 57 1'51.006 4.548 0.337 164.196
13 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 52 1'51.864 5.406 0.858 162.937
14 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 59 1'52.067 5.609 0.203 162.641
15 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 32 1'58.716 12.258 6.649 153.532
16 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 19 2'00.463 14.005 1.747 151.306
17 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 24 2'01.105 14.647 0.642 150.504
18 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 24 2'02.121 15.663 1.016 149.251
19 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 5 2'05.556 19.098 3.435 145.168
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 5 2'05.585 19.127 0.029 145.135
2022 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix pitstops

Cla Driver Chassis 1 2 3 4 5
1 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull I 35 M 24            
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari I 34 M 25            
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari I 35 M 24            
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren I 36 M 23            
5 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren I 36 S 23            
6 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin I 35 M 24            
7 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull I 35 M 5 S 19        
8 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin I 34 M 25            
9 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes I 34 M 25            
10 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri I 36 M 26            
11 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo I 33 S 26            
12 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas I 7 I 29 M 26        
13 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas I 34 M 7 S 17        
14 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes I 21 M 14 M 6 S 10 S 6
  Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri I 39 M 1            
  France Esteban Ocon Alpine I 26                
  Thailand Alex Albon Williams I 25                
  Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine I 20                
  Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams I 7                
  China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo I 6                
Hamilton won't "punish himself" for F1 Singapore GP mistake
Previous article

Hamilton won't "punish himself" for F1 Singapore GP mistake
Next article

Red Bull "absolutely confident" ahead of crunch FIA F1 decision

Red Bull "absolutely confident" ahead of crunch FIA F1 decision
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive review: Detroit’s Ferrari
Automotive

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive review: Detroit’s Ferrari

2022 F1 World Championship points after the Singapore GP Singapore GP
Formula 1

2022 F1 World Championship points after the Singapore GP

The inside story of F1's newest race track Miami GP Prime
Formula 1

The inside story of F1's newest race track

Latest news

Leclerc sees final F1 races as Ferrari strategy testbed
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc sees final F1 races as Ferrari strategy testbed

Charles Leclerc wants Ferrari to use the final races of the Formula 1 season as a testbed for nailing its strategy execution.

Upset Gasly says AlphaTauri "threw away" F1 Singapore GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Upset Gasly says AlphaTauri "threw away" F1 Singapore GP

Pierre Gasly has hit out at his AlphaTauri team for throwing away a decent points haul in Formula 1's Singapore Grand Prix with a bad strategy call.

McLaren: Singapore F1 swing showcases "open battle" for P4 with Alpine
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren: Singapore F1 swing showcases "open battle" for P4 with Alpine

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl says the team isn't getting carried away by jumping Alpine in the standings after Formula 1's Singapore Grand Prix, as the recent points swings show the fight for fourth remains an "open battle".

Russell: Mercedes F1 "had to try something" with slick tyre gamble
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Mercedes F1 "had to try something" with slick tyre gamble

George Russell says Mercedes "had to try something" with his his unsuccessful gamble to switch from intermediate to slick tyres during Formula 1's wet-dry Singapore GP.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

A testing return to the Singapore Grand Prix in tricky conditions created plenty of hazards and mistakes for the Formula 1 drivers to fall into. That partly explains a number of low scores, including from a handful of high profile runners, allowing others to take a starring role under the floodlights

Formula 1
19 h
The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in Singapore Prime

The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in Singapore

In a marathon Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, Sergio Perez’s victory was only assured hours after the race due to a stewards investigation. Throughout the contest the Red Bull driver impressively held off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in changing conditions to see the Mexican pull out enough of an advantage to negate his post-race penalty

Formula 1
20 h
Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie? Prime

Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie?

The Australian rising star is fast, consistent, confident, adaptable and has shown excellent racecraft, but there’s already a taint to his reputation. That hasn’t stopped him becoming the hottest property in this year’s F1 driver market and why McLaren moved fast to snap up the 21-year-old

Formula 1
Sep 30, 2022
The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver Prime

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

Formula 1's incoming engine rules shake-up has multiple targets. But it may also solve what has been a bone of contention since the hybrids arrived in 2014. The new plan will allow the series to pump up the volume

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance Prime

How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance

Nyck de Vries appeared to have missed his opportunity to break into Formula 1 as he was passed over for more exciting talents who have now become frontrunners and title fighters. But after catching the eye outside of the F1 sphere, before his stunning impromptu grand prix debut in Italy, will it lead to a delayed full-time race seat?

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment? Prime

Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment?

The Singapore Grand Prix has, explains Ben Edwards, played an important role in Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 career. As the series returns to the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the first time in three years, he faces the latest challenge with an underperforming Mercedes car.

Formula 1
Sep 28, 2022
Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals Prime

Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals

Although Ferrari's chances of title glory in 2022 have evaporated, chairman John Elkann expects the team to have chalked up both championships by 2026. Both require drivers to play the team game and, having now become more comfortable with the F1-75, Carlos Sainz may be Ferrari's key to title glory

Formula 1
Sep 27, 2022
How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era Prime

How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era

Stuart Codling charts the development of the Williams FW09, the ugly duckling that heralded the start of the title-winning Williams-Honda partnership

Formula 1
Sep 25, 2022
