What was behind Alfa Romeo’s double penalty in Germany
The excitement of last weekend’s German Grand Prix continued even after the race at Hockenheim had finished, as both Alfa Romeo drivers were struck with a penalty.
Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi were stripped of their seventh and eighth place finishes respectively after there was found to be an infringement with the clutch settings on the Alfa Romeo which potentially mimicked traction control.
Specifically, the team was found to have breached Article 27.1 of F1's sporting regulations, which specifies “the driver must drive the car alone and unaided”, after their clutch settings for the start of the race were checked by officials.
Technical editor Jake Boxall-Legge joins Glenn Freeman to discuss the advantage that Alfa Romeo gained as a result, as well as what happens now it has appealed the FIA's penalty decision.
More from Hockenheim:
About this article
Series
Formula 1
Event
German GP
Drivers
Kimi Raikkonen, Antonio Giovinazzi
Teams
Alfa Romeo
