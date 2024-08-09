Exclusive - Tsunoda feels ready for the top: "I'm a more complete driver"

Yuki Tsunoda believes he is now ready to fight at the front of Formula 1, saying he's a "more complete driver now" in his fourth season with RB.

Tsunoda has always shown flashes of speed, but in the past, his fiery temper has often let him down, with the Japanese admitting getting his emotions under control was key to his future; not only to achieve a better level of consistency but also to be considered for the pressure cooker that is Red Bull's main team and the difficult seat alongside world champion Max Verstappen.

However, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner doesn't appear convinced Tsunoda has the steel to withstand that pressure just yet, with the 24-year-old never truly considered to replace Sergio Perez yet if necessary.

It was announced in June that Tsunoda would remain with RB for a fifth season in 2025, although Red Bull's driver line-ups typically remain fluid.

Red Bull's loss has thus far been its sister team's gain, with Tsunoda's speed and steady form alongside a more inconsistent Daniel Ricciardo turning him into a highly appreciated and key component of the Anglo-Italian outfit.

After another step forward in performance this season, Tsunoda is not shy to stake his claim for Red Bull promotion.

"I feel I'm a more complete driver, Tsunoda told Motorsport.com in an exclusive interview.

"When I look from an outside perspective, previously, even [though] my one lap or performance or my driving was okay, I think the radio communications, emotional control was lacking quite a lot - a big step when I compare to Daniel, for example.

Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

"If you want to go to a top team, those things will be very important because top teams are expecting a more complete driver.

"So I wanted to improve those things and to be a more complete driver so that no one can complain about the specific things and now I feel ready, the last couple of races I was able to achieve those things."

"I believe in myself and I am finding more control, more consistency. I'm very happy that I am able to hit the target every time. This what I have to do, just focus on that rather than having to focus on rumours or whatever."

While enjoying strong support from Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko, Tsunoda is hoping another consistent second half of the season can sway other voices within Red Bull.

"They know my performance and they are happy with my performance," insisted Tsunoda, who has been responsible for 22 of RB's 34 points so far this season.

"That's why they extended my contract for next year, so it's pretty clear. I just have to keep performing, keep making them happy consistently and, hopefully, things will come naturally.

"I just keep focused on what I can do but obviously, I'm feeling ready to fight against higher positions and teams, and also fight against Max. But they have to decide."