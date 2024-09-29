Exclusive: Jos Verstappen on FIA swearing row - ‘The most ridiculous thing’

Speaking exclusively to Motorsport.com, Jos Verstappen slammed the mandated community service that Max Verstappen received in Singapore for swearing in an official FIA press conference.

Max Verstappen was penalised by the stewards for using the word ‘fucked’ during the Thursday press conference before the Singapore Grand Prix.

“I think that is the most ridiculous thing”, Jos Verstappen told Motorsport.com at the East Belgian Rally, in which he and his co-driver Renaud Jamoul finished fourth on Saturday.

“But we also see it in rally,” the former Grand Prix driver continued, referring to the suspended €30,000 fine that was given to WRC driver Sébastien Ogier for comments he directed at officials at the Acropolis Rally in Greece earlier this month.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President, FIA, with official representatives on the grid Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Earlier this year, FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem posted a statement on Instagram, stating that the text in the International Sporting Code has been amended after 'recent investigations have shown that there is a direct link between negative comments from drivers and team members and increased hate directed towards officials on social media.'

More recently, Ben Sulayem told Motorsport.com in an exclusive interview that he would like the drivers to be more mindful of the language they use. “We need to be responsible people”, he said.

“I don't think the FIA is doing a very good job”, said Jos Verstappen in Belgium, before adding with a wry smile: “But I won't say too much about this!”

His son hasn’t said much, either. In Singapore, three-time world champion Max Verstappen made clear how he felt about his punishment by giving very short answers to the questions asked during the official press conferences on Saturday and Sunday, before leaving the room and offering longer responses to the press outside to protest the FIA’s ruling.

Ogier, an eight-time world rally champion, protested in a similar way at the WRC round in Chile this weekend. The Frenchman only gave short replies in stage-end interviews.

“We have been told by the top of the FIA to shut our mouths”, Ogier explained later.

For context, recent penalties for language have been more severe than what others had previously received for swearing in an official press conference. For instance, team principals Toto Wolff and Frédéric Vasseur were handed formal warnings in Las Vegas last year for using similar language.