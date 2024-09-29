All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
Formula 1

Exclusive: Jos Verstappen on FIA swearing row - ‘The most ridiculous thing’

Former F1 driver Verstappen slams FIA-mandated community service for his son Max

Erwin Jaeggi
Erwin Jaeggi
Upd:
Jos Verstappen, Dr. Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing

Jos Verstappen, Dr. Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Speaking exclusively to Motorsport.com, Jos Verstappen slammed the mandated community service that Max Verstappen received in Singapore for swearing in an official FIA press conference.

Max Verstappen was penalised by the stewards for using the word ‘fucked’ during the Thursday press conference before the Singapore Grand Prix.

“I think that is the most ridiculous thing”, Jos Verstappen told Motorsport.com at the East Belgian Rally, in which he and his co-driver Renaud Jamoul finished fourth on Saturday.

“But we also see it in rally,” the former Grand Prix driver continued, referring to the suspended €30,000 fine that was given to WRC driver Sébastien Ogier for comments he directed at officials at the Acropolis Rally in Greece earlier this month

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President, FIA, with official representatives on the grid

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President, FIA, with official representatives on the grid

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Earlier this year, FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem posted a statement on Instagram, stating that the text in the International Sporting Code has been amended after 'recent investigations have shown that there is a direct link between negative comments from drivers and team members and increased hate directed towards officials on social media.'

More recently, Ben Sulayem told Motorsport.com in an exclusive interview that he would like the drivers to be more mindful of the language they use. “We need to be responsible people”, he said.

“I don't think the FIA is doing a very good job”, said Jos Verstappen in Belgium, before adding with a wry smile: “But I won't say too much about this!”

His son hasn’t said much, either. In Singapore, three-time world champion Max Verstappen made clear how he felt about his punishment by giving very short answers to the questions asked during the official press conferences on Saturday and Sunday, before leaving the room and offering longer responses to the press outside to protest the FIA’s ruling.

Ogier, an eight-time world rally champion, protested in a similar way at the WRC round in Chile this weekend. The Frenchman only gave short replies in stage-end interviews.

“We have been told by the top of the FIA to shut our mouths”, Ogier explained later. 

For context, recent penalties for language have been more severe than what others had previously received for swearing in an official press conference. For instance, team principals Toto Wolff and Frédéric Vasseur were handed formal warnings in Las Vegas last year for using similar language.

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Why long Sainz courtship was only one factor in eventual Williams union
Next article Ben Sulayem thinks FIA isn't getting enough credit: "We only get rubbish"

Top Comments

Erwin Jaeggi
More from
Erwin Jaeggi
Ben Sulayem thinks FIA isn't getting enough credit: "We only get rubbish"

Ben Sulayem thinks FIA isn't getting enough credit: "We only get rubbish"

Formula 1
Ben Sulayem thinks FIA isn't getting enough credit: "We only get rubbish"
Exclusive: FIA asks F1 to limit swearing in television coverage

Exclusive: FIA asks F1 to limit swearing in television coverage

Formula 1
Exclusive: FIA asks F1 to limit swearing in television coverage
Ben Sulayem on new Officials Department: “You can’t order them on Amazon”

Ben Sulayem on new Officials Department: “You can’t order them on Amazon”

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Ben Sulayem on new Officials Department: “You can’t order them on Amazon”
Jos Verstappen
More from
Jos Verstappen
Thirty years on: The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture

Thirty years on: The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture

Formula 1
Thirty years on: The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture
Marko urges end to Red Bull’s internal F1 squabbles

Marko urges end to Red Bull’s internal F1 squabbles

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Marko urges end to Red Bull’s internal F1 squabbles
Hamilton: Parental involvement in F1 driver career is “thin line to walk”

Hamilton: Parental involvement in F1 driver career is “thin line to walk”

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Hamilton: Parental involvement in F1 driver career is “thin line to walk”

Latest news

Ross Chastain willing to help Chevy teammates, but 'not at the expense of me'

Ross Chastain willing to help Chevy teammates, but 'not at the expense of me'

NAS NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
Ross Chastain willing to help Chevy teammates, but 'not at the expense of me'
Is it fair to brand MotoGP 2024 "a championship of mistakes"?

Is it fair to brand MotoGP 2024 "a championship of mistakes"?

MGP MotoGP
Indonesia GP
Is it fair to brand MotoGP 2024 "a championship of mistakes"?
How Toyota reignited its WRC title challenge in Chile's Rally GB tribute act

How Toyota reignited its WRC title challenge in Chile's Rally GB tribute act

Prime
Prime
WRC WRC
Rally Chile
How Toyota reignited its WRC title challenge in Chile's Rally GB tribute act
Renault to end F1 engine project; Alpine set for Mercedes switch in 2026

Renault to end F1 engine project; Alpine set for Mercedes switch in 2026

F1 Formula 1
Renault to end F1 engine project; Alpine set for Mercedes switch in 2026

Prime

Discover prime content
Why long Sainz courtship was only one factor in eventual Williams union

Why long Sainz courtship was only one factor in eventual Williams union

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By GP Racing
Why long Sainz courtship was only one factor in eventual Williams union
The red herring reality of McLaren ‘mini-DRS’ saga

The red herring reality of McLaren ‘mini-DRS’ saga

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By Jonathan Noble
The red herring reality of McLaren ‘mini-DRS’ saga
Why Ricciardo deserves a proper F1 farewell, even if his time is up

Why Ricciardo deserves a proper F1 farewell, even if his time is up

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Ricciardo deserves a proper F1 farewell, even if his time is up
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global