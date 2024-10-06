All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
Formula 1

Hulkenberg: Haas is going to be a serious competitor in the years to come

Soon-to-be former driver Nico Hulkenberg believes the American squad is making changes now that could lead to it fighting further up the F1 grid in the future

Alex Kalinauckas
Alex Kalinauckas
Upd:
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24

Nico Hulkenberg believes Haas’s current investment drive will help it become a “serious competitor in the years to come” in Formula 1, as he prepares to head to Sauber/Audi.

The German driver will leave Haas after a fruitful two-year stint at the American squad – one season working under former team boss Guenther Steiner and one year in the new regime under former engineering director Ayao Komatsu.

Haas is in a much better constructors’ championship position in 2024 as its car package no longer destroys its tyres during races.

This means Hulkenberg’s continued qualifying heroics since returning as a full-time F1 driver in 2023 have been converted into six points finishes, with Kevin Magnussen and his one-off replacement Ollie Bearman also scoring.

The team is currently just three points behind RB in a close battle for the lucrative sixth place in the constructors’ championship.

Team owner Gene Haas has already been convinced to sign off on a recruitment drive designed to increase the squad’s 300-person size by 10% and is believed to have also green-lit a significant investment in the facilities at the team’s UK base in Banbury.

When asked how he predicts Haas’s future will go once he heads to the Sauber team that will become Audi in 2026 amidst F1’s next rules reset in an exclusive interview with Autosport, Hulkenberg replied: “I think the team is set up very well now.

Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24

Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

“And I think it's a working organisation and I think we've proved that to some extent this year where with the changes that happened over winter.

“It [also] always depends also on many other factors. Commercially – what kind of partners do they have, what are the budget, what are the resources?

“That's obviously a key element in that kind of question. And I don't know that going forward, what will happen here.

“But I hear that there is some more exciting stuff in the pipeline for the team, which will only help them, I think.

“And I think Haas is going to be a serious competitor in the years to come, especially definitely next year still because the regulations are stable.

“2026 is an unknown for everyone, but the exciting thing is 2026 is a white piece of paper and that makes it so interesting for everyone who could do a better job than other teams and stand out.”

You can read the full interview with Hulkenberg here.

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article When McLaren conquered F1 and the Indy 500
Next article Mercedes not tempted to write off 2025 for new-rules headstart

Top Comments

Alex Kalinauckas
More from
Alex Kalinauckas
How Hulkenberg transformed his F1 career with Haas

How Hulkenberg transformed his F1 career with Haas

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Hulkenberg transformed his F1 career with Haas
The critical element Haas needed for Hulkenberg to crack an old F1 weakness

The critical element Haas needed for Hulkenberg to crack an old F1 weakness

Formula 1
Singapore GP
The critical element Haas needed for Hulkenberg to crack an old F1 weakness
What happened the last time Verstappen did community service

What happened the last time Verstappen did community service

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
What happened the last time Verstappen did community service
Nico Hulkenberg
More from
Nico Hulkenberg
The two Hulkenberg errors that boosted Colapinto and Bearman in Baku

The two Hulkenberg errors that boosted Colapinto and Bearman in Baku

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
The two Hulkenberg errors that boosted Colapinto and Bearman in Baku
Hulkenberg: Audi CEO call "shows respect" and commitment to F1

Hulkenberg: Audi CEO call "shows respect" and commitment to F1

Formula 1
Hulkenberg: Audi CEO call "shows respect" and commitment to F1
How older, wiser Hulkenberg rediscovered fun in F1

How older, wiser Hulkenberg rediscovered fun in F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How older, wiser Hulkenberg rediscovered fun in F1
Haas F1 Team
More from
Haas F1 Team
US court dismisses Haas trademark case against Steiner

US court dismisses Haas trademark case against Steiner

Formula 1
Singapore GP
US court dismisses Haas trademark case against Steiner
Magnussen: FIA "punishing ridiculous things" in "not the F1 I love"

Magnussen: FIA "punishing ridiculous things" in "not the F1 I love"

Formula 1
Singapore GP
Magnussen: FIA "punishing ridiculous things" in "not the F1 I love"
F1 uncovered: A weekend behind the scenes with a team physio

F1 uncovered: A weekend behind the scenes with a team physio

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
F1 uncovered: A weekend behind the scenes with a team physio

Latest news

What we can expect from LVMH's billion-dollar F1 deal

What we can expect from LVMH's billion-dollar F1 deal

Culture
What we can expect from LVMH's billion-dollar F1 deal
Blaney furious, Bowman "disappointed in myself" after Talladega wreck

Blaney furious, Bowman "disappointed in myself" after Talladega wreck

NAS NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Blaney furious, Bowman "disappointed in myself" after Talladega wreck
Aston Martin F1 reserve driver Felipe Drugovich “surprised by the speed” in maiden IndyCar test 

Aston Martin F1 reserve driver Felipe Drugovich “surprised by the speed” in maiden IndyCar test 

Indy IndyCar
Aston Martin F1 reserve driver Felipe Drugovich “surprised by the speed” in maiden IndyCar test 
Croatia edging closer to WRC return in 2026

Croatia edging closer to WRC return in 2026

WRC WRC
Croatia edging closer to WRC return in 2026

Prime

Discover prime content
When McLaren conquered F1 and the Indy 500

When McLaren conquered F1 and the Indy 500

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
When McLaren conquered F1 and the Indy 500
How Hulkenberg transformed his F1 career with Haas

How Hulkenberg transformed his F1 career with Haas

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
How Hulkenberg transformed his F1 career with Haas
Why even F1’s cleverest minds get lost in explaining rollercoaster season

Why even F1’s cleverest minds get lost in explaining rollercoaster season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
Why even F1’s cleverest minds get lost in explaining rollercoaster season
Can Alpine’s latest regime change shift its course?

Can Alpine’s latest regime change shift its course?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Can Alpine’s latest regime change shift its course?
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global