Ex-Ferrari man Tombazis joins FIA in single-seater role

Former Ferrari chief designer Nikolas Tombazis has joined the FIA to become its head of single-seater technical matters.

The Greek, who was most recently involved in grand prix racing as chief aerodynamicist at Manor until it folded at the beginning of last year, will have core responsibilities in F1, F2 and F3.

He will report to Gilles Simon, who is the FIA technical director, and work in close co-operation with F1 race director Charlie Whiting.

It is understood his role will be to contribute to the long-term strategy of the FIA's main single-seater championships, and help frame sporting and technical regulations.

He will also be involved in discussions with F1 teams and other parties regarding the creation and implementation of new rules.

Tombazis was originally involved in F1 as chief aerodynamicist at Benetton from 1992 until 1997, before moving to Ferrari to take a similar role until 2003.

After that he joined McLaren for a two-year spell between 2004 and 2006, before returning to Ferrari as chief designer – a role he kept until December 2014.

Since his one-year spell at Manor from 2016 to 2017 he set up his own consultancy, called MAA, and was a visiting professor of aerodynamics for Imperial College London.