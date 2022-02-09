Ex-Ferrari F1 boss Mattiacci joins Aston Martin as CCO

Listen to this article

Mattiacci served as the president and CEO of Ferrari North America before becoming team principal of its F1 team early in the 2014 season, only to be replaced at the end of the year after just eight months in the role.

He has since worked in the electric mobility sector with Faraday Future and Envision, but will now work with the Aston Martin Lagonda company as its global chief brand and commercial officer.

"The new chapter for Aston Martin is the most exciting project in the automotive industry right now, and I am thrilled to join the incredible leadership team assembled by Lawrence Stroll and Tobias Moers in this role of Global Chief Brand and Commercial Officer," said Mattiacci.

"Having enjoyed global affection, passion and loyalty for 109 years, Aston Martin is now igniting a new breed of customers with its next generation of product, ultra-luxury customer experience and return to grand prix racing.

"Working as part of a skilled and passionate team, I look forward to being the custodian of this iconic brand, which sits uniquely in the crosshairs of ultra-luxury and high performance."

According to the announcement from Aston Martin, Mattiacci will "also oversee Aston's Martin's industry-leading luxury customer experience and the brand and product integration with Formula 1 as a key global marketing platform".

The Aston Martin brand returned to F1 in a works capacity last year following Lawrence Stroll's investment in the manufacturer, having acquired the Racing Point F1 team in 2018.

Tobias Moers, CEO of Aston Martin Lagonda, said: "As we continue this new era for Aston Martin, a key pillar is unleashing the potential of our brand, given its customer loyalty and huge global appeal.

"I'm delighted to welcome Marco to Aston Martin and look forward to working with him and our world-class leadership team to accelerate our breath-taking new product roadmap and unrivalled luxury customer experience."

Aston Martin is set to launch its new F1 car, the AMR22, on Thursday with drivers Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll ahead of the new season.