Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / F1 plans talks with teams over carbon brake dust concerns Next / Schumacher: Fighting Hamilton will help me ‘not be afraid’ against F1 rivals
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Ex-F1 boss Ecclestone charged with fraud over £400m of overseas assets

Ex-Formula 1 ringmaster Bernie Ecclestone has been charged with fraud by false representation over £400 million of overseas assets.

Luke Smith
By:
Ex-F1 boss Ecclestone charged with fraud over £400m of overseas assets
Listen to this article

Ecclestone presided over F1 for more than four decades before exiting upon the sale of the series to Liberty Media in early 2017. He also owned the Brabham team between 1972 and 1987, and had involvement in F1 dating back to the 1950s.

The 91-year-old has a net worth of around £2.5 billion, according to The Sunday Times Rich List, but he has now been charged with fraud following an investigation by HMRC, the UK’s taxation body.

The Crown Prosecution Service issued a statement confirming it had “authorised the charging of Bernard Charles Ecclestone with fraud by false representation, following a HMRC investigation.”

Andrew Penhale, the chief crown prosecutor, said: “The CPS has reviewed a file of evidence from HMRC and has authorised a charge against Bernard Ecclestone of fraud by false representation in respect of his failure to declare to HMRC the existence of assets held overseas believed to be worth in excess of £400m.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are now active and that they have a right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

According to Simon York, the director of the HMRC’s Fraud Investigation Service, the charge against Ecclestone “follows a complex and worldwide criminal investigation.”

“The criminal charge relates to projected tax liabilities arising from more than £400m of offshore assets which were concealed from HMRC,” York said.

“HMRC is on the side of honest taxpayers and we will take tough action wherever we suspect tax fraud. Our message is clear – no one is beyond our reach.

“We remind people to refrain from commentary or sharing of information that could prejudice proceedings in any way. This is now a matter for the courts and we will not be commenting further.”

Ecclestone was previously subject to a bribery trial in Germany between 2012 and 2014, which ended when he paid a £60m settlement to end it without admitting guilt.

More recently, Ecclestone sparked controversy when he made comments about Vladimir Putin, saying he would “take a bullet” for the Russian president and sympathising with the war against Ukraine.

Read Also:
shares
comments
F1 plans talks with teams over carbon brake dust concerns
Previous article

F1 plans talks with teams over carbon brake dust concerns
Next article

Schumacher: Fighting Hamilton will help me ‘not be afraid’ against F1 rivals

Schumacher: Fighting Hamilton will help me ‘not be afraid’ against F1 rivals
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Schumacher: Fighting Hamilton will help me ‘not be afraid’ against F1 rivals Austrian GP
Formula 1

Schumacher: Fighting Hamilton will help me ‘not be afraid’ against F1 rivals

F1 must act on abuse - no fan should attend a GP and not want to go back Austrian GP
Formula 1

F1 must act on abuse - no fan should attend a GP and not want to go back

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Latest news

Red Bull baffled by Verstappen's "strange" Austria F1 tyre deg
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull baffled by Verstappen's "strange" Austria F1 tyre deg

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Ferrari's Binotto too "nervous" to watch F1 Austrian GP closing stages
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari's Binotto too "nervous" to watch F1 Austrian GP closing stages

Schumacher: Fighting Hamilton will help me ‘not be afraid’ against F1 rivals
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher: Fighting Hamilton will help me ‘not be afraid’ against F1 rivals

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The return of Formula 1's sprint race format at the Austrian Grand Prix provided drivers with two bites at the cherry to make progress after qualifying. And while some grasped the opportunity with both hands, several drivers were hamstrung by ill-timed errors

Formula 1
14 h
How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull F1’s backyard Prime

How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull F1’s backyard

Charles Leclerc had to give second best to Max Verstappen in qualifying at the Red Bull Ring and then followed him home in Saturday's sprint race. But the Ferrari ace remained hopeful of turning the tables on Sunday and delivered in confident fashion with three on-track passes on the reigning world champion. Here's how Leclerc secured a morale-boosting win after a run of difficult results

Formula 1
19 h
The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter Prime

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter

OPINION: He may be going through a tough time at McLaren, but Daniel Ricciardo always seems to have a smile on his face. BEN EDWARDS thinks that positive attitude will benefit the Australian when, eventually, his Formula 1 career comes to an end.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2022
Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austrian GP Prime

Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austrian GP

Squabbling between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz allowed Max Verstappen to convert first position in qualifying to an untroubled victory in the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race. But for all of the Red Bull driver's dominance over 23 laps, Ferrari can take heart from the F1-75's long-run pace, which could lend Sunday's race over a much longer duration a very different look.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2022
The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run Prime

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run

Sebastian Vettel's demo laps on board his own Williams FW14B were not only a great spectacle for the fans, but were carried out with a fully sustainable, carbon-neutral fuel. And it begs the question - for all of the money F1 has spent on championing hybrids and electric components, could it go back to V8s or V10s with a similar kind of fuel?

Formula 1
Jul 7, 2022
The combination behind the Silverstone battles that showed "F1 at its best" Prime

The combination behind the Silverstone battles that showed "F1 at its best"

OPINION: The late battling in the British Grand Prix wowed Formula 1 fans and surely represents the best racing action of the season so far. And there was a cocktail of factors that created the action, from which Carlos Sainz emerged as a popular new winner.

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
How Ferrari's Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine Prime

How Ferrari's Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine

OPINION: Ferrari won the British Grand Prix with Carlos Sainz, but it ultimately cost Charles Leclerc a chance to make a bigger dent in Max Verstappen's title lead by leaving the Monegasque out on old tyres towards the end. Like Monaco, indecision over strategy proved to be the Scuderia's biggest issue - and if the team doesn't reflect, the headache can only intensify

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2022
The five factors that won Sainz a British GP he’d twice lost Prime

The five factors that won Sainz a British GP he’d twice lost

Formula 1 has a newest race winner, in a grand prix the victor appeared to have lost twice, only to charge back to headline a sensational and dramatic British Grand Prix. From a massive start crash to a late sprint finish, here’s how five factors saw Carlos Sainz take his maiden grand prix win

Formula 1
Jul 4, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.