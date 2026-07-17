Esteban Ocon unveils special "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" helmet to Tom Holland

Haas Formula 1 driver Esteban Ocon, who is famously a huge Marvel fan, has revealed a special Spider-Man: Brand New Day-inspired helmet to actor and star of the film franchise Tom Holland.

The special edition helmet, which the Frenchman will wear for two races in Belgium and Hungary, pays homage to Holland's iconic superhero character. "We wanted to do something cool, make it look a bit like your costume," Ocon said as he showed the design to the British actor.

The design incorporates specific elements of the superhero suit, the film's official logo and an image of Spider-Man himself. "We have loads of details of the costume, the logo of the film on the back, and a Spider-Man," Ocon said, before revealing he will gift a helmet to the 30-year-old.

"Well, I got a little surprise. With the movie's release, I will wear it for two races. So we will produce three of those, and I will give you one."

Holland, who has portrayed Spider-Man since 2016, took the opportunity to quiz the Haas driver on F1, first of all asking about the feeling ahead of lights out. "It's excitement, but you need to be focused exactly when that's gonna happen. You need to know your subject," Ocon explained.

The interview came in the lead-up to the highly anticipated release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. While Holland could not give too much away, he shared: "The movie's been awesome. I'm super proud of the final result. I think fans are gonna love it. It's different. It's unique. And I think it's really emotional.

"I can't spoil it. There's a lot of speculation online, and some of the speculation is getting a little close."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theatres on 31 July 2026. Ocon's special edition helmet will be seen during the Belgian and Hungarian Grands Prix on 17-19 July and 24-26 July.