Esteban Ocon reveals how he will unwind during F1 summer break
Esteban Ocon has revealed plans for a relaxing summer break on the water with friends and family
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team
Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images
Following a challenging opening half of the 2026 Formula 1 season, Haas driver Esteban Ocon has shared his plans for the summer break.
The Frenchman currently sits 17th in the drivers' standings on three points following the Hungarian Grand Prix, with his best result of the season a ninth place at the Monaco Grand Prix. He picked up the other point with a 10th place at the Japanese Grand Prix.
In an interview with Euronews Travel, Ocon details his plans for a summer break reset. "During the summer break, I like being on the water with friends and family. I usually spend a quiet week on the boat in either Greece, Italy or the south of France.
"After the intensity of the first half of the season, that simplicity is exactly what I need to relax and unwind and spend a few consecutive days with loved ones."
The 29-year-old takes a different approach to the winter break. "In the winter, I like to stay at home for the holidays, train at my performance centre, and really get ready for the upcoming season," he added. "I may plan a short weekend somewhere as well, especially for New Year's Eve."
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images
While he currently lives in Switzerland, Ocon often returns to Normandy to visit friends and family. "Normandy will always have a special place in my heart. It’s where everything started for me. I go back when the calendar allows, and it’s really about family time more than anything," he said.
"I also have many of my best childhood friends who still live there, so I always try to see them. There’s something grounding about returning to where you grew up and coming back to your roots, and that is something that is very dear to me."
The F1 season will resume at the Dutch Grand Prix from 21-23 August.
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