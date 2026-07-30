Esteban Ocon attends "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" premiere after special F1 helmet collaboration

Haas Formula 1 driver Esteban Ocon attended the premiere for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, celebrating an official collaboration that saw the Frenchman sport a bespoke helmet design during the Belgian and Hungarian Grands Prix.

Ocon, accompanied by his partner Flavy Barla, appeared at the exclusive screening ahead of the film's global theatrical release on 31 July 2026.

The 29-year-old was photographed holding the helmet as he walked the red carpet at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London. Only three of the helmets were produced, and Ocon recently confirmed that one would be given to Tom Holland.

Ocon joined several of the film's stars and other celebrities at the premiere, including Holland, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Marisa Tomei, Myleene Klass, Laura Whitmore and Clara Amfo.

Holland, who has portrayed Spider-Man/Peter Parker since 2016, appeared in a promotional video alongside Ocon as the Haas driver unveiled the special design. "We wanted to do something cool, make it look a bit like your costume," Ocon said. "We have loads of details of the costume, the logo of the film on the back, and a Spider-Man."

He added: "Well, I got a little surprise. With the movie's release, I will wear it for two races. So we will produce three of those, and I will give you one."

Ocon now enters the F1 summer break after a tricky first half of the 2026 season. He sits 17th in the drivers' championship with three points. Ocon was quizzed on his future with Haas during the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend. "Nothing to announce yet," he said. "Of course, the summer break will be quite busy. We will see."

When asked if Haas is his main option for next year, he added: "There are always many options. At the moment, we will discuss with the team first. I've been here for two years. I was convinced by Ayao [Komatsu] to come here. The first discussion will happen with this team for sure."