ESPN apologizes for “technical issues” that blighted live F1 broadcast

American TV broadcaster ESPN has apologized to U.S. Formula 1 fans for the first telecast of its new 2018 deal “not going as smoothly as we would have liked” – after missing 20 minutes of pre-race build up it had previously promised.

ESPN cited “technical issues” for the late start to its live coverage of the first Grand Prix of the season in Melbourne, Australia. Instead of showing the pre-race buildup, it showed a static live shot of Turn 9 for five minutes and, after taking two ad breaks, cut to an episode of the E:60 series.

Once that was rectified well ahead of the race start itself, the simulcast of the UK’s Sky Sports F1 feed was also plagued by badly-timed advertising breaks, the first of which occurred as early as Lap 6.

One side-by-side ad break coincided with the exit of Romain Grosjean’s Haas, and – having just caught Vettel passing Hamilton in the pits – it then missed the restart following the subsequent safety car.

The broadcast ended abruptly after the podium interviews, just after Sky had thrown back to anchor Simon Lazenby, who was mid-sentence when it instead showed a documentary about basketball.

Reaction across social media was highly critical of ESPN's broadcast, and was met by the following statement...