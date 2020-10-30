Formula 1
Previous
Formula 1 / Emilia-Romagna GP / Analysis

Emilia Romagna GP: Latest F1 technical developments

Tickets
shares
comments
Emilia Romagna GP: Latest F1 technical developments
By:
Co-author: Matthew Somerfield

Join us as we delve into the latest technical developments on display at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Motorsport Images.

Click on the arrows on the images to scroll through them…

Ferrari SF1000 rear

Ferrari SF1000 rear
1/14

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A great shot of the diffuser on the Ferrari SF1000, featuring the feather-like slots in the outermost vertical strakes.

Red Bull Racing RB16 front wing

Red Bull Racing RB16 front wing
2/14

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull’s front wing and nose package – see how the upper lip of the nose tip inlet sits forward of the rest of the aperture.

Mechanics build a Renault F1 Team R.S.20

Mechanics build a Renault F1 Team R.S.20
3/14

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The Renault RS20’s bargeboard cluster and sidepod deflector array have been treated to updates as of late, with the latter being gifted the venetian blind-like slats that we’ve seen become popular up and down the grid.

Mercedes AMG W11 rear wing

Mercedes AMG W11 rear wing
4/14

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes prepared with a high downforce arrangement at the rear of the car, with the twin-pillar rear wing and Y-shaped T-Wing, which has multiple elements in the central section.

Alfa Romeo C39 front wing

Alfa Romeo C39 front wing
5/14

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Alfa Romeo C39’s front wing and nose assembly viewed from the underside gives away plenty of detail on the Swiss team’s design. Note the contours on the underside of the cape section, which will manipulate the airflow.

Red Bull Racing RB16 front suspension

Red Bull Racing RB16 front suspension
6/14

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look at Red Bull’s front brake assembly in a semi-assembled state, as a cover is usually fixed over the section where you can see the brake disc, in order to form a bypass duct.

Mechanics build the car of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16, in the garage

Mechanics build the car of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16, in the garage
7/14

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A comparison of the brake assembly at a later stage in the build process, note how the panel has now been added to form the bypass duct.

Ferrari SF1000 side

Ferrari SF1000 side
8/14

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The three vertical fins added to the floor of both Ferrari cars at Portimao, but note how Vettel’s shown here are rapid prototyped, rather than the full carbon versions installed on Leclerc’s car.

Ferrari SF1000 front wing

Ferrari SF1000 front wing
9/14

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari’s front wing, which as can be seen here has been trimmed down to reduce the load on the front end (main cutout begins just behind the adjuster).

Alfa Romeo C39 side

Alfa Romeo C39 side
10/14

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The bargeboard cluster and sidepod deflector region on the Alfa Romeo C39, also note the pair of chassis fins (mounted just behind the 50 years Sauber logo).

Mechanics with the car of Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.20

Mechanics with the car of Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.20
11/14

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Side view of the Renault RS20’s rear wing, note that the designers have formed upwash flaps where the two sections of the wing are joined, with the hanging strakes born out between them.

Front wings for the car of Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000

Front wings for the car of Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000
12/14

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

In this shot of the Ferrari front wing we can see how much lower the inner section of the upper flap is.

Floor and suspension details on the Ferrari SF1000

Floor and suspension details on the Ferrari SF1000
13/14

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Another shot of the Ferrari diffuser, this time with a better angle to show the brake duct winglet stack too.

Red Bull Racing RB16 side

Red Bull Racing RB16 side
14/14

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The front of Red Bull’s bargeboard cluster, which as you’ll note has a much taller section at the front of the main vertical element than the rest of the surface.

