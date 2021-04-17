Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

When is the Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

The 2021 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will be held at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, more commonly known as Imola, on April 18th.

Date : Sunday, April 18, 2020

: Sunday, April 18, 2020 Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 09:00 10:00 11:00 05:00 02:00 19:00 18:00 14:30 FP2 12:30 13:30 14:30 08:30 05:30 22:30 21:30 18:00 FP3 09:00 10:00 11:00 05:00 02:00 19:00 18:00 14:30 Qualifying 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

How can I watch the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

UK - Sky Sports F1

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat

Finland - MTV

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Ziggo

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Eleven Sports

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viasat

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Russia - Match TV

Turkey - S Sport

Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the Bahrain Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

