Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen claimed pole position last time out in Bahrain, outqualifying the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton by over three tenths of a second. Valtteri Bottas was third in the sister W12, while Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) qualified an impressive third and fourth respectively.

Sergio Perez got knocked out in Q2 in his first outing as a Red Bull driver, while Aston Martin's new recruit Sebastian Vettel couldn't even make it past Q1.

What time does qualifying for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix start?

Qualifying will begin at Imola at 14:00 local time, avoiding a clash with the funeral of Prince Philip. The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

Date : Saturday, April 17, 2021

: Saturday, April 17, 2021 Start time: 12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 09:00 10:00 11:00 05:00 02:00 19:00 18:00 14:30 FP2 12:30 13:30 14:30 08:30 05:30 22:30 21:30 18:00 FP3 09:00 10:00 11:00 05:00 02:00 19:00 18:00 14:30 Qualifying 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

UK - Sky Sports F1

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat

Finland - MTV

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Ziggo

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Eleven Sports

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viasat

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Russia - Match TV

Turkey - S Sport

Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa- SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK), Movistar (Spain), Disney+ Hotstar (India) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Bahrain throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

