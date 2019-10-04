Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
55 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: All of Emerson Fittipaldi's F1 wins

shares
comments
Gallery: All of Emerson Fittipaldi's F1 wins
By:
Oct 4, 2019, 1:02 PM

On this day in 1970, Emerson Fittipaldi scored his maiden Formula 1 victory in only his fourth grand prix start. Here's the list of all F1 World Championship races won by the two-time world champ...

Slider
List

1970 US GP

1970 US GP
1/14

Photo by: Sutton Images

Lotus 72C, Ford Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 3rd

1972 Spanish GP

1972 Spanish GP
2/14

Photo by: LAT Images

Lotus 72D, Ford Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 3rd

1972 Belgian GP

1972 Belgian GP
3/14

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Lotus 72D, Ford Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 1st

1972 British GP

1972 British GP
4/14

Photo by: Ford Motor Company

Lotus 72D, Ford Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 2nd

1972 Austrian GP

1972 Austrian GP
5/14

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Lotus 72D, Ford Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 1st

1972 Italian GP

1972 Italian GP
6/14

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Lotus 72D, Ford Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 6th

1973 Argentine GP

1973 Argentine GP
7/14

Photo by: Sutton Images

Lotus 72D, Ford Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 2nd

1973 Brazilian GP

1973 Brazilian GP
8/14

Photo by: LAT Images

Lotus 72D, Ford Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 2nd

1973 Spanish GP

1973 Spanish GP
9/14

Photo by: Sutton Images

Lotus 72E, Ford Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 7th

1974 Brazilian GP

1974 Brazilian GP
10/14

Photo by: LAT Images

McLaren M23, Ford Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 1st

1974 Belgian GP

1974 Belgian GP
11/14

Photo by: LAT Images

McLaren M23, Ford Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 4th

1974 Canadian GP

1974 Canadian GP
12/14

Photo by: LAT Images

McLaren M23, Ford Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 1st

1975 Argentine GP

1975 Argentine GP
13/14

Photo by: Sutton Images

McLaren M23, Ford Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 5th

1975 British GP

1975 British GP
14/14

Photo by: Ford Motor Company

McLaren M23, Ford Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 7th

Next article
F1 teams back open-source designs proposal

Previous article

F1 teams back open-source designs proposal

Next article

Kubica says delayed Williams steering wheel still a help

Kubica says delayed Williams steering wheel still a help
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Emerson Fittipaldi
Teams Team Lotus Shop Now , McLaren Shop Now
Author Rachit Thukral

Race hub

Japanese GP

Japanese GP

10 Oct - 13 Oct
FP1 Starts in
6 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 11 Oct
21:00
10:00
FP2 Fri 11 Oct
01:00
14:00
FP3 Sat 12 Oct
23:00
12:00
QU Sat 12 Oct
02:00
15:00
Race Sun 13 Oct
01:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 teams back open-source designs proposal

3h
2
MotoGP

Marquez escapes injury after Thailand crash

3
Formula 1

Kubica says delayed Williams steering wheel still a help

24m
4
MotoGP

Crutchlow: Honda has "embarrassing" out-lap handicap

1h
5
Formula 1

Ferrari form boosted by bringing forward 2020 upgrades

Latest videos

How to stop VSCs changing F1 race outcomes - Chain Bear explains 07:36
Formula 1
3h

How to stop VSCs changing F1 race outcomes - Chain Bear explains

McLaren's painful and expensive journey back to Mercedes explained 04:43
Formula 1

McLaren's painful and expensive journey back to Mercedes explained

Multi 21 revisited - and what Mark Webber thinks of it now 06:29
Formula 1

Multi 21 revisited - and what Mark Webber thinks of it now

'Ferrari's F1 driver rivalry risks spiraling out of control' 05:36
Formula 1

'Ferrari's F1 driver rivalry risks spiraling out of control'

Top 10 rare F1 car liveries 07:10
Formula 1

Top 10 rare F1 car liveries

Latest news

Kubica says delayed Williams steering wheel still a help
F1

Kubica says delayed Williams steering wheel still a help

Gallery: All of Emerson Fittipaldi's F1 wins
F1

Gallery: All of Emerson Fittipaldi's F1 wins

F1 teams back open-source designs proposal
F1

F1 teams back open-source designs proposal

Igora Drive denies bid to replace Sochi as Russian GP venue
F1

Igora Drive denies bid to replace Sochi as Russian GP venue

The irregular and rocky rise to a Red Bull F1 seat
F1

The irregular and rocky rise to a Red Bull F1 seat

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.