Gallery: All of Emerson Fittipaldi's F1 wins

On this day in 1970, Emerson Fittipaldi scored his maiden Formula 1 victory in only his fourth grand prix start. Here's the list of all F1 World Championship races won by the two-time world champ...
1970 US GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
Lotus 72C, Ford Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 3rd
1972 Spanish GP
Photo by: LAT Images
Lotus 72D, Ford Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 3rd
1972 Belgian GP
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Lotus 72D, Ford Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 1st
1972 British GP
Photo by: Ford Motor Company
Lotus 72D, Ford Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 2nd
1972 Austrian GP
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Lotus 72D, Ford Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 1st
1972 Italian GP
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Lotus 72D, Ford Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 6th
1973 Argentine GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
Lotus 72D, Ford Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 2nd
1973 Brazilian GP
Photo by: LAT Images
Lotus 72D, Ford Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 2nd
1973 Spanish GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
Lotus 72E, Ford Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 7th
1974 Brazilian GP
Photo by: LAT Images
McLaren M23, Ford Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 1st
1974 Belgian GP
Photo by: LAT Images
McLaren M23, Ford Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 4th
1974 Canadian GP
Photo by: LAT Images
McLaren M23, Ford Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 1st
1975 Argentine GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
McLaren M23, Ford Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 5th
1975 British GP
Photo by: Ford Motor Company
McLaren M23, Ford Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 7th
