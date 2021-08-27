Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Schumacher reveals Spa 1991 tribute helmet to his father Next / Belgian GP: Bottas leads Verstappen in rain-affected FP1
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Eleven F1 drivers take final engines of 2021 at Belgian GP

By:

A total of 11 Formula 1 drivers will move on to their third and final power unit of the season at the Belgian Grand Prix, with some already bracing themselves for penalties.

Eleven F1 drivers take final engines of 2021 at Belgian GP

With F1 entering a triple-header that includes power tracks Spa-Francorchamps and Monza, the majority of teams have taken the opportunity to introduce fresh engines this time out.

Before this weekend, five drivers had already moved on to their third and final power units of the season: Max Verstappen, Sebastian Vettel, Esteban Ocon, Carlos Sainz and George Russell.

For the Spa weekend, both Mercedes drivers, Red Bull's Sergio Perez, both McLarens, Alpine's Fernando Alonso, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, both AlphaTauris and Williams' Nicholas Latifi have also made the switch.

It means only Ferrari customer teams Haas and Alfa Romeo are sticking with their second power units for the time being.

While a lot of teams are comfortable with the mileage on their engines and can get through the remainder of the campaign with the three power units in their pool, some drivers are facing up to the prospect of needing to use a fourth engine at some point. That would trigger an automatic grid penalty.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Of the frontrunners, Red Bull's Verstappen and Perez both lost their second power units as the result of accident damage, so they are bracing themselves for needing a grid penalty at some point.

Speaking ahead of the Belgian GP weekend, Verstappen said he was not sure when Red Bull would opt to bring the fourth engine in to play.

"I have no idea yet, because I just got a new engine," said the Dutchman. "So we are looking where, if necessary, we will take a new engine. I can't say anything about that now. We don't know yet."

The certainly of a grid penalty is also true for Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, with both he and teammate Carlos Sainz set to take their fourth engine when their team decides to introduce its planned upgraded power unit later in the campaign.

No date has been set for this, but team principal Mattia Binotto said recently he was upbeat about the plan, which will see the power unit brought in to play at some point after Monza.

"That will be for us a significant step for the end of the season," he said.

Read Also:

shares
comments
Schumacher reveals Spa 1991 tribute helmet to his father

Previous article

Schumacher reveals Spa 1991 tribute helmet to his father

Next article

Belgian GP: Bottas leads Verstappen in rain-affected FP1

Belgian GP: Bottas leads Verstappen in rain-affected FP1
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen calls for review of F1 engine penalty rules after crashes

2 h
2
MotoGP

British MotoGP: Marquez fastest in FP1 despite 270km/h crash

47 min
3
Formula 1

McLaren reveals new F1 'Performance Centre' at Spa

1 h
4
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings and preview

1 d
5
MotoGP

SRT quits MotoGP, announcement of new team due at Misano

13 h
Latest news
Belgian GP: Bottas leads Verstappen in rain-affected FP1
Formula 1

Belgian GP: Bottas leads Verstappen in rain-affected FP1

5m
Eleven F1 drivers take final engines of 2021 at Belgian GP
Formula 1

Eleven F1 drivers take final engines of 2021 at Belgian GP

12m
Schumacher reveals Spa 1991 tribute helmet to his father
Formula 1

Schumacher reveals Spa 1991 tribute helmet to his father

32m
McLaren reveals new F1 'Performance Centre' at Spa
Formula 1

McLaren reveals new F1 'Performance Centre' at Spa

1 h
Steiner unsure Mazepin's new F1 chassis will make a difference
Formula 1

Steiner unsure Mazepin's new F1 chassis will make a difference

1 h
Latest videos
F1 Fast Facts: Belgian GP 01:55
Formula 1
1 h

F1 Fast Facts: Belgian GP

Formula 1: Verstappen, Perez lose second Honda engines after crash damage 00:50
Formula 1
2 h

Formula 1: Verstappen, Perez lose second Honda engines after crash damage

Grand Prix Greats – Belgian GP greatest moments 08:37
Formula 1
19 h

Grand Prix Greats – Belgian GP greatest moments

Formula 1: Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 driver decision 04:47
Formula 1
21 h

Formula 1: Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 driver decision

Formula 1: Verstappen teases Red Bull upgrades will give title edge 08:04
Formula 1
23 h

Formula 1: Verstappen teases Red Bull upgrades will give title edge

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
McLaren reveals new F1 'Performance Centre' at Spa Belgian GP
Formula 1

McLaren reveals new F1 'Performance Centre' at Spa

Steiner unsure Mazepin's new F1 chassis will make a difference Belgian GP
Formula 1

Steiner unsure Mazepin's new F1 chassis will make a difference

Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities Prime
Formula 1

Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities

Trending Today

Verstappen calls for review of F1 engine penalty rules after crashes
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen calls for review of F1 engine penalty rules after crashes

British MotoGP: Marquez fastest in FP1 despite 270km/h crash
MotoGP MotoGP

British MotoGP: Marquez fastest in FP1 despite 270km/h crash

McLaren reveals new F1 'Performance Centre' at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren reveals new F1 'Performance Centre' at Spa

2021 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings and preview

SRT quits MotoGP, announcement of new team due at Misano
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

SRT quits MotoGP, announcement of new team due at Misano

Eleven F1 drivers take final engines of 2021 at Belgian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Eleven F1 drivers take final engines of 2021 at Belgian GP

Verstappen, Perez lose second Honda F1 engines after crash damage
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen, Perez lose second Honda F1 engines after crash damage

Belgian GP: Key F1 tech updates, direct from the garages
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Belgian GP: Key F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Prime

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

Michael Schumacher was only vaguely on the radar of PAT SYMONDS before his Formula 1 debut 30 years ago at Spa. But after the Mercedes sportscar driver's remarkable cameo with Jordan at Spa, Pat became his race engineer at Benetton and the pair forged a partnership that would yield a world championship double

Formula 1
22 h
How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal Prime

How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal

Michael Schumacher famously quit the Jordan team for Benetton immediately after his startling Formula 1 debut at Spa, despite potentially having committed himself for two years. This is how he did it, and why Eddie Jordan believes his team could've had Benetton's title success had one word on a contract been different.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer Prime

The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer

The Jordan 191 - Michael Schumacher’s neat, efficient, beautifully effective launchpad - nearly didn’t get off the drawing board. In fact, there nearly wasn’t a drawing board in the first place. Stuart Codling revisits the chaos of Formula 1 in the early 1990s.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes Prime

Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes

OPINION: Red Bull’s default strategy of provoking social media rage whenever it fails to get its own way creates a lot of noise – but hasn’t actually generated any positive outcomes for the team. Stuart Codling thinks it’s time to try a better tactic.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
How F1's environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners Prime

How F1's environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners

The clock may be ticking on Big Oil’s presence in Formula 1, says MARK GALLAGHER. A landmark ruling in the Netherlands is going to force energy companies to clean up their acts

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2021
How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name Prime

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name

Mick Schumacher carries one of motorsport's most famous names at the back of the grid with Haas. But his junior titles have proved he deserves his place in Formula 1 – most crucially to the man himself, who is starting to show signs of forging his own way in motorsport's highest profile category

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2021
The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams Prime

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams

Mercedes chief technical officer James Allison has worked with some of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of modern times – but, says Ben Edwards, his own engineering achievements are very much worth celebrating.

Formula 1
Aug 22, 2021
The American ‘Drive to Survive’ teens who are targeting F1 Prime

The American ‘Drive to Survive’ teens who are targeting F1

Formula 1’s U.S. owners are keen to get a homegrown driving talent back in its sport, but with no immediate sign of that happening, here are three Drive to Survive-generation teenagers with their ambitions set firmly on making it all the way to the top…

Formula 1
Aug 17, 2021

Latest news

Belgian GP: Bottas leads Verstappen in rain-affected FP1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Belgian GP: Bottas leads Verstappen in rain-affected FP1

Eleven F1 drivers take final engines of 2021 at Belgian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Eleven F1 drivers take final engines of 2021 at Belgian GP

Schumacher reveals Spa 1991 tribute helmet to his father
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher reveals Spa 1991 tribute helmet to his father

McLaren reveals new F1 'Performance Centre' at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren reveals new F1 'Performance Centre' at Spa

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.