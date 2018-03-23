Dutch GP plans ramp up as Assen appoints race promoter

Plans for a Dutch Grand Prix in 2020 have moved a step forward, with the Assen circuit and its local government appointing race promoters to finalise a deal with Formula 1 chiefs.

Following months of speculation about a race in the country, Assen now appears to be in pole position.

The circuit was given the approval by F1 race director Charlie Whiting earlier this year, with only small changes required for it to be secure the necessary FIA licence.

Now, commercial negotiations needed to get the event put on the calendar will be handled by a new company – the Netherlands Grand Prix Foundation.

It has been given the mandate by the Assen circuit to sort out a deal with Liberty Media, acting as promoters in a deal that would result in it leasing the circuit for an F1 race. The foundation is led by former Assen TT chairman Jos Vaessen.

Vaessen said: "It feels good to be actively involved in hopefully acquiring, promoting and organizing a future F1 Grand Prix in Assen.

"This makes the circuit even more unique, as no circuit in the world hosts a MotoGP, F1 and MXGP event."

Additional reporting by Erwin Jaeggi