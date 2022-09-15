Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / FIA names automotive executive Natalie Robyn as first-ever CEO Next / Monza ‘regret’ over poor fan experience prompts fresh questions over its F1 future
Formula 1 News

Drugovich: F2 champion should be allowed return if no available F1 seats

FIA Formula 2 champion Felipe Drugovich says the champion should either be promoted to Formula 1 or allowed to remain in the series.

Megan White
By:
Drugovich: F2 champion should be allowed return if no available F1 seats
Listen to this article

The MP Motorsport driver was crowned champion after the sprint race at Monza on Saturday, but has been unable to secure an F1 race seat for 2023.

Instead, he has signed as Aston Martin's reserve driver and the first member of its young driver development programme.

Drugovich believes the series should follow Moto2 and Moto3's footsteps and allow the winner to return if they are unable to secure an F1 seat to avoid them sitting on the sidelines as 2021 F2 champion Oscar Piastri did.

Speaking after securing the title, Drugovich said: "I think in my opinion, either you're champion and you cannot stay anymore and you have to be promoted to F1, or you can stay.

"I think it's kind of how it works in Moto2 and Moto3. I think first of all, what needs to change is whoever wins the championship needs to get a go in F1.

"We had a few contacts in IndyCar but as I said many times, it's not the main goal for now, we're just trying to be in F1.

"But as I said, if I need to race something else other than F1 next year, it's for sure a category to consider."

Felipe Drugovich, MP Motorsport

Felipe Drugovich, MP Motorsport

Photo by: FIA Formula 2

But series CEO Bruno Michel disagrees and believes the series must retain its "up or out" model.

He believes it would cause drivers to "stay forever in the same championship having a big advantage."

He said: "I didn't know he said that but I disagree with it. I think it's a pyramid, and you have to have a system where at some point it has to be up or out.

"I wouldn't like F2 or F3 to become professional championships, because if you do that, that's exactly what's going to be the issue, you will have guys staying forever in the same championship having a big advantage because they have a massive experience in it over the young drivers who are coming.

"Not only would it not be good for their career, it would not be good for the young drivers, they would be probably not as shining because they would fight against people that honestly are probably not better than them but have much more experience, know all the tracks, know the car, know the teams, know whatever.

"So for me, absolutely not, and I've always been very pushing for that – we did it from the very beginning of GP2 and GP3.

"The winner cannot stay and I think it is a very important point to continue."

Read Also:
shares
comments
FIA names automotive executive Natalie Robyn as first-ever CEO
Previous article

FIA names automotive executive Natalie Robyn as first-ever CEO
Next article

Monza ‘regret’ over poor fan experience prompts fresh questions over its F1 future

Monza ‘regret’ over poor fan experience prompts fresh questions over its F1 future
Megan White More from
Megan White
How an overlooked underdog snatched an historic title
FIA F2

How an overlooked underdog snatched an historic title

Michel: "Never good to end a championship like that" after red-flagged F3 finale Monza
FIA F3

Michel: "Never good to end a championship like that" after red-flagged F3 finale

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground Prime
FIA F2

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Latest news

Herta's F1 switch off as Red Bull abandons efforts
Formula 1 Formula 1

Herta's F1 switch off as Red Bull abandons efforts

Colton Herta's hopes of moving to Formula 1 next year have been dashed, with Red Bull abandoning its efforts to secure him an AlphaTauri seat.

The juggling act that makes up an F1 team principal’s weekend Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The juggling act that makes up an F1 team principal’s weekend

Have you ever wondered what a Formula 1 team principal actually does at a grand prix? GP RACING followed Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack to open a window into the TP’s race weekend world…

Verstappen: Important to enjoy current success amid F1 win streak
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Important to enjoy current success amid F1 win streak

Max Verstappen says it is important for him and Red Bull to enjoy their current wave of success in Formula 1 as he nears a second world championship.

Alonso certain he will reach 400 F1 races as record awaits in Singapore
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso certain he will reach 400 F1 races as record awaits in Singapore

Fernando Alonso is certain he will go on to reach 400 Formula 1 race starts as he prepares to break Kimi Raikkonen’s record in Singapore.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The juggling act that makes up an F1 team principal’s weekend Prime

The juggling act that makes up an F1 team principal’s weekend

Have you ever wondered what a Formula 1 team principal actually does at a grand prix? GP RACING followed Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack to open a window into the TP’s race weekend world…

Formula 1
1 h
The F1 car concept dilemma that Mercedes must answer soon Prime

The F1 car concept dilemma that Mercedes must answer soon

Mercedes is yet to get on top of its troubled W13 Formula 1 car as it gets set to face its first season of the hybrid era without winning either of the titles. As the time comes to switch focus to the 2023 campaign, Mercedes faces a dilemma on whether or not it should stay the course with its current car philosophy or change tact altogether

Formula 1
Sep 15, 2022
Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment Prime

Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment

OPINION: Having earned a two-year extension to his Red Bull Racing contract, Sergio Perez appeared to have cracked the team's hoodoo over its second seat. But of late the Mexican's form relative to Max Verstappen has been disappointing, which could put him at risk of losing the race for third in the drivers' standings to George Russell.

Formula 1
Sep 14, 2022
The late-race safety car issues F1 still needs to fix to move on from Abu Dhabi Prime

The late-race safety car issues F1 still needs to fix to move on from Abu Dhabi

OPINION: Formula 1’s safety car rules were thankfully followed in full at the 2022 Italian Grand Prix, but the situation reignited the controversy of the ending to the 2021 campaign in Abu Dhabi and left neutral fans without a teased grandstand finish. This then, is the perfect time to discuss alternatives to a much-maligned situation

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2022
How de Vries' overdue F1 debut proved him worthy of a 2023 drive Prime

How de Vries' overdue F1 debut proved him worthy of a 2023 drive

When Alex Albon was taken ill on the Saturday morning of the Italian Grand Prix, Nyck de Vries was thrust into the limelight at Williams as he made a long-overdue grand prix debut. Having been on the cusp of Formula 1 for so long, his stellar run to the points at Monza demonstrated a tantalising prospect for the 2023 grid

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2022
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

As Monza celebrated its 100th anniversary, the Temple of Speed witnessed two perfect 10s notched up by a pair of Dutch dynamites at this year's Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. But once again there were notable strugglers who would have been hoping for more

Formula 1
Sep 12, 2022
Why Verstappen would have beaten Leclerc without safety car help Prime

Why Verstappen would have beaten Leclerc without safety car help

The controversy which followed the Italian Grand Prix ending behind the safety car and gift wrapping Max Verstappen victory was expected. But, digging into the details of the situation, the Red Bull driver always looked strong favourite in his Monza masterclass regardless of how the Formula 1 race concluded

Formula 1
Sep 12, 2022
Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success Prime

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success

With the pressure very much on at its home grand prix at Monza, Ferrari showed strong form and headed both practice sessions on Friday. But with Red Bull yet to show its full hand, the pace of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could merely flatter Ferrari as the Italian Grand Prix enters its more critical stages...

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.