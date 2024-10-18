Drivers offer mixed reviews to F1 dropping fastest lap point

F1 drivers have voiced differing opinions on the series getting rid of the extra point for achieving the fastest lap.

On Thursday ahead of the USGP, the FIA's World Motor Sport Council announced various tweaks to F1's regulations, with the bonus point for the fastest lap disappearing from 2025 onwards.

The rule to award the fastest race lap by a driver from the top 10 was introduced in 2019 to add an extra element to the spectacle, and give drivers in lower points positions an added incentive to push for a fastest lap near the end of the race.

But the rule change rarely had its desired effect, with the point often decided by the race circumstances rather than outright speed. The majority of the drivers who were quizzed about the change were therefore not particularly sad to see it go.

"I always was of the opinion that it was a not needed, mainly because of how it is achieved," said Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz. "Right now, that point goes to the one that has a free pitstop one lap to the end of the race. So, it's not showing who is the fastest guy in the race, and he deserves one point for being the fastest guy.

"Most of the time, it's a point that goes to the guy that by chance or by luck or by race situation has a free pit stop at some point of the race."

Mercedes' George Russell wholeheartedly agreed with Sainz: "I always thought the point for fastest lap was a bit pointless because it would always be the driver who was having a tough race and would pit, put new tyres on and gain the extra point.

"I never really saw the benefit of that, so sort of glad to see that's gone," Russell added, with Sainz's team-mate Charles Leclerc voicing a similar opinion.

'We are talking about 24 points a season'

Not every driver is on the same page, however, as Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Perez quite liked the added element to race day, especially the added pressure on drivers and teams to chase the fastest lap at the end of the race.

"I don’t really agree," he said. "It gave a lot. There were races especially when the championship is pretty tight between teams and drivers, where that could really make a difference. We are talking about 24 points a season.

"I don’t know why it changed, I just felt like it was quite good. When you go for it, it is quite a lot of pressure for the mechanics to deliver the right stop, for you to deliver the right lap. I don’t think it was the best move."

When asked if bonus points still have a future in F1, for example by rewarding the polesitter, Sainz was more enthused.

"Yeah, I agree. Pole position is something that, at least in Formula 1, is given a lot of value," he said. "And obviously as drivers in qualifying, we like being the fastest because it shows you have maybe done the cleanest lap, you've maybe taken more risks... you've put everything on the line to go on pole.

"In a field where only one car is going to get all the pole positions, it makes less sense. But in the ideal scenario of a tight field, I think it could make more sense than the fastest lap of the race."