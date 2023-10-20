Doohan set for Alpine F1 outings in Mexico, Abu Dhabi FP1 sessions
Alpine F1 reserve driver Jack Doohan will take part in two FP1 sessions for the team this season in Mexico and Abu Dhabi.
The Australian, who currently competes in Formula 2, will drive Pierre Gasly’s A523 for the first practice session at Autodromo Hermanos Rodrigues in Mexico City next weekend.
He will then head out in Esteban Ocon’s car at the Abu Dhabi season finale next month.
Doohan also took part in two FP1 sessions last year for the team, at the same two circuits, and has undertaken extensive testing this season.
The 20-year-old is fourth in the F2 standings, driving for Virtuosi, and shook off a tough start to his campaign with back-to-back race wins in Hungary and Belgium as well as a further two podium appearances.
He finished sixth in the championship in his rookie season last year, with three wins and six podiums.
Doohan said: “It is a huge honour to be given the opportunity to drive a Formula 1 car on a grand prix weekend for the second year in a row.
“I am very grateful to BWT Alpine F1 Team for the chance to drive the A523 in Free Practice in both Mexico and Abu Dhabi.
“I have been working really hard with the team this year as their reserve driver, taking every opportunity to learn as much as possible for them and I feel prepared to step up and take over driving duties for the team.
“My sole focus is doing what is required of me by the team in order to contribute positively to the team’s outcome across the two grand prix weekends.”
Photo by: Alpine
Jack Doohan, Pierre Gasly, Alpine
Interim team principal Bruno Famin added: “It is great to announce that Jack will be taking over driving duties in Mexico and Abu Dhabi for the two Free Practice 1 sessions.
“Jack has worked hard over the course of the year as BWT Alpine F1 Team’s reserve driver and his attitude to learn the ropes in that role has been very pleasing to see.
“His main priority remains finishing his Formula 2 campaign in the best possible way in Abu Dhabi, however, we look forward to supporting him in the two Free Practice sessions and having his contribution to the team’s performance.”
Doohan’s outings will come at the same circuits as fellow F2 driver and Ferrari junior Oliver Bearman, who will take part in the sessions for Haas.
F2 title contender Frederik Vesti will also drive in FP1 next weekend in Mexico for Mercedes, taking over George Russell’s car.
IndyCar driver Pato O’Ward will take part in FP1 in Abu Dhabi for McLaren as its reserve driver, having also done so in 2022.
Related video
Doohan: Bearman running wide in Silverstone F2 podium battle "karma"
Doohan: Bearman running wide in Silverstone F2 podium battle "karma" Doohan: Bearman running wide in Silverstone F2 podium battle "karma"
Doohan couldn't get buckle loose in fiery Monaco F2 crash
Doohan couldn't get buckle loose in fiery Monaco F2 crash Doohan couldn't get buckle loose in fiery Monaco F2 crash
How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3
How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3
Premier League footballers and champion boxer among Alpine F1 investors
Premier League footballers and champion boxer among Alpine F1 investors Premier League footballers and champion boxer among Alpine F1 investors
Ocon: Tough love from de Meo address has fired up Alpine F1 team
Ocon: Tough love from de Meo address has fired up Alpine F1 team Ocon: Tough love from de Meo address has fired up Alpine F1 team
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
Latest news
Hamilton: Red Bull’s F1 advantage remains “undeniable”
Hamilton: Red Bull’s F1 advantage remains “undeniable” Hamilton: Red Bull’s F1 advantage remains “undeniable”
2023 F1 US GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint at Austin
2023 F1 US GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint at Austin 2023 F1 US GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint at Austin
F1 United States GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton in Sprint
F1 United States GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton in Sprint F1 United States GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton in Sprint
Mayer hangs on against Herbst for Homestead Xfinity win
Mayer hangs on against Herbst for Homestead Xfinity win Mayer hangs on against Herbst for Homestead Xfinity win
The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate
The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate
Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream
Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream
Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps
Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps
How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1
How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1 How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.