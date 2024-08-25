All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
Formula 1 Dutch GP

Doohan learned of F1 promotion after "mediocre dinner" in Spa

The Australian has been promoted from his reserve role to drive for Alpine's Formula 1 team next season and reveals the underwhelming precursor to receiving his good news.

Ben Hunt
Ben Hunt
Upd:
Jack Doohan, Reserve Driver, Alpine F1 Team

Jack Doohan says he discovered he was being offered an F1 seat with Alpine while he was driving home from an average dinner in Spa.

The Aussie, who joined Alpine's driver development programme in 2022, says he cannot remember who he even spoke to at Alpine, such was his excitement.

"I was coming back from a quite mediocre dinner in a small little restaurant in Spa on the Monday night, before my testing the following day," he said.

"I got a call on the way home, back to the hotel, my father [Mick Doohan] was next to me, my performance coach [Sergi Garcia] was behind me, and I got the news that I'll be racing next year, I'll be the driver.

"Obviously, I hadn't signed at that point until a couple of days later, so I was super happy, but it means nothing till pen is put to paper. But that was the first moment that I knew that it was happening."

When asked who made the call and was on the other end of the line, Doohan added: "I can't even remember, I was just overjoyed to be having that phone call!"

Jack Doohan, Alpine F1 Team

Jack Doohan, Alpine F1 Team

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Doohan has had to bide his time while seeing seats dry up across the F1 grid and says he sought the advice from his father as he weighed up his career options.

When asked how much of an influence he has had, Doohan replied: "I think just guiding me on a mental perspective, how I'm conducting myself.

"It was some difficult times knowing that at points my future was obviously outside of my control. And there was points of waiting making sure I was positioning myself in the right way. And he had a very rich experience of that himself. And in what he did, he did it very successfully many times.

"So I was, you know, being a sponge, really just trying to soak in all the information that I could get. But he also knew it was a very important time for me, an important time for me to learn things on my own as well. So he was really doing a perfect mix of making me find my feet myself, but also pitching in what he had to."

Doohan will continue his role as Alpine's reserve driver for the remainder of the 2024 season, having previously taken part in Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) events in the A522 Formula 1 car.

He arrived at the Dutch GP after an intensive session running in the team's simulator and said he would welcome any time behind the wheel in extra FP1 sessions on track.

"The TPC stuff does an exceptional job in preparing me, albeit it's not a 2024 car, it is a '22 car, just same regulations," he said. 

"Obviously, small upgrades have been changed, and at this point in time, I've completed my mandatory FP1 sessions. So there are no plans at this point in time, but I am welcome if that would come about.

"At this point in time my focus is to fulfil my role as a reserve driver, making sure that I maximise my time in the sim, because every development that I'm doing of bettering the car that we're currently driving now is bettering a potential '25 car that I'll be driving next year."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Norris and McLaren insist they don't have a start problem
Next article Why Haas is a crunch barometer of F1's biggest improvers in 2024

Top Comments

Ben Hunt
More from
Ben Hunt
Verstappen says "nothing wrong" with Wolff's flirting

Verstappen says "nothing wrong" with Wolff's flirting

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Verstappen says "nothing wrong" with Wolff's flirting
Wolff opens up on relationship with the Verstappens and a 2021 regret

Wolff opens up on relationship with the Verstappens and a 2021 regret

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Wolff opens up on relationship with the Verstappens and a 2021 regret
"Tough" for Hamilton to wait until 2025 to work with new F1 race engineer

"Tough" for Hamilton to wait until 2025 to work with new F1 race engineer

Formula 1
Dutch GP
"Tough" for Hamilton to wait until 2025 to work with new F1 race engineer

Latest news

F1 Dutch GP: Norris takes crushing win from Verstappen, Leclerc

F1 Dutch GP: Norris takes crushing win from Verstappen, Leclerc

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
F1 Dutch GP: Norris takes crushing win from Verstappen, Leclerc
F1 live: The Dutch Grand Prix as it happened

F1 live: The Dutch Grand Prix as it happened

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
F1 live: The Dutch Grand Prix as it happened
Haas and Uralkali $9m disagreement continues as post-Dutch GP deadline looms

Haas and Uralkali $9m disagreement continues as post-Dutch GP deadline looms

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
Haas and Uralkali $9m disagreement continues as post-Dutch GP deadline looms
FIA explains laser scanning system for F1 scrutineering

FIA explains laser scanning system for F1 scrutineering

F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP
FIA explains laser scanning system for F1 scrutineering

Prime

Discover prime content
Why Haas is a crunch barometer of F1's biggest improvers in 2024

Why Haas is a crunch barometer of F1's biggest improvers in 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
By GP Racing
Why Haas is a crunch barometer of F1's biggest improvers in 2024
Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent

Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
By GP Racing
Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent
Why Red Bull wasn't surprised to face a greater challenge in 2024 

Why Red Bull wasn't surprised to face a greater challenge in 2024 

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Why Red Bull wasn't surprised to face a greater challenge in 2024 
On track in Senna's first F1 title winner

On track in Senna's first F1 title winner

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
On track in Senna's first F1 title winner
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global