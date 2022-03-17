Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Szafnauer: F1 teams can't be run by "two Popes" Next / Revealed: How McLaren fixed its F1 brake problem
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

Domenicali urges FIA to be open with Abu Dhabi F1 report

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali thinks it is important the FIA is transparent and releases the findings and lessons learned from the mistakes made at last year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Listen to this article

Ahead of a meeting of the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council on Saturday that is set to formally discuss the report and responses to the event of last year’s F1 season finale, Domenicali suggests it is an important moment for the governing body.

He suggests that, while there is nothing to gain in further poring over the actions that then F1 race director Michael Masi played in implementing the rules for the safety car restart, he says that the sport’s credibility going forward will rest on how it details its response.

Speaking to Sky F1, Domenicali said: “In the next days, the FIA will formally discuss that at the World Motor Sport Council, because I think what we need to avoid is a personal discussion.

“We are all human beings, you may say that you are performing well as a driver, as a team, as a referee, but this is not relevant to the credibility of the sport, if the sport will take all the lessons in order to improve that.

“The credibility is passing through this kind of action, and this is what we’re expecting the FIA to take on board in their preparation of next year.”

Asked if the full FIA report in to the events of Abu Dhabi should be released, Domenicali said: “I will attend the World Council next Saturday, and we will see. That is the aim, to have a step forward to move forward from Abu Dhabi.

 

“We are already in Bahrain. So there is no need to talk about a different approach other than to say what we learned as regulator from that last race.”

The FIA’s response to the events of Abu Dhabi have included the removal of Masi as race director, and the installation of a new structure means the role is now shared between Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas.

Domenicali has suggested, however, that it is important the race director is given the full authority to make decisions by themselves without too many people being involved.

“The race direction has to be an entity organised in a proper way, but the race director is a man, or a woman, or a person, who has to take the right decision,” he said when asked if there was a risk of things being decided by committee.

“And he can take the right decision if he’s well supported, if he has all the tools that are available for him to make this judgement.

“I do believe that what you are saying is totally aligned with my thought. You don’t have the time to make a committee, you need to make sure all what you have around you is enabling you to take the right decision.”

Revealed: How McLaren fixed its F1 brake problem
