Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Ocon: Jeddah F1 battle with teammate Alonso “like a go-kart race”
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

Domenicali: F1 not "blind" to concerns over Saudi GP future

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali insists the sport is not "blind" to concerns about Saudi Arabia’s place on the calendar, but feels its presence can help the country.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Domenicali: F1 not "blind" to concerns over Saudi GP future
Listen to this article

In the wake of a difficult weekend for F1, following a missile strike on an oil storage facility less than 10 miles from the Jeddah circuit, the fate of the race hung in the balance.

While F1 chiefs were confident about security at the venue after briefing from Saudi authorities, drivers were more uneasy about the situation and held a four-hour meeting on Friday night to discuss a potential boycott.

In the end, following talks with team principals, Saudi representatives and senior F1 figures, the drivers agreed that it would be better if they committed to competing.

But while the decisions made in Jeddah were focused only on getting through the race weekend, talks are set to take imminently about whether or not F1 should return.

While some within the paddock are comfortable having Saudi Arabia on the calendar, others have more concerns about the security situation and the negativity that has surrounded the sport over recent days.

Domenicali is well aware that Saudi's presence on the schedule it not without some controversy, but thinks it is wrong to suggest that there are big question marks over its future.

Speaking to Sky, Domenicali said: "I think that it's not a matter of question mark. It is a matter of understanding the situation.

"We are not blind, but we don't have to forget one thing: that this country, also through F1 and the sport on which we believe, is doing a massive step forward.

"You cannot pretend to change a culture that is more than a millennium in a blink of an eye. The resources they're putting in place to move forward you can see here.

FIA president Mohammed bin Sulayem and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali addressing the media in the wake of a missile strike near the Jeddah track

FIA president Mohammed bin Sulayem and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali addressing the media in the wake of a missile strike near the Jeddah track

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

"Don't forget, a couple of years ago, women couldn't drive, and they're here on the grid, cheering the kids. They're partying, they're seeing the sport, they are changing a lot of laws in order to make sure that this is happening. We don't have to not consider that.

"Of course, there are tensions inside, there are things that have to be improved. We don't want to be political on that.

"But I do believe that we are playing a very important role in the modernisation of this country. We are focused, of course, on making sure that these are the centre of our agenda."

Read Also:

While some have suggested F1 has been hypocritical in cancelling the Russian Grand Prix because of its war with Ukraine, but pushing on with Saudi Arabia despite its conflict in Yemen, Domenicali sees things differently.

"It is a matter of definition, is a terrorist attack a war?" he explained.

"We are talking about sport, we are of course in contact with all the authorities and with all the embassies, with all the right governing bodies.

"And of course, we will follow that and we will never be in a situation that can jeopardise the safety of our people."

shares
comments
Ocon: Jeddah F1 battle with teammate Alonso “like a go-kart race”
Previous article

Ocon: Jeddah F1 battle with teammate Alonso “like a go-kart race”
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Ferrari believes Red Bull's F1 downforce choice "merits some analysis" Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari believes Red Bull's F1 downforce choice "merits some analysis"

F1 2022 races would be "very boring" without DRS, says Leclerc. Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

F1 2022 races would be "very boring" without DRS, says Leclerc.

The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era Prime
Formula 1

The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era

Latest news

Domenicali: F1 not "blind" to concerns over Saudi GP future
Formula 1 Formula 1

Domenicali: F1 not "blind" to concerns over Saudi GP future

Ocon: Jeddah F1 battle with teammate Alonso “like a go-kart race”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Jeddah F1 battle with teammate Alonso “like a go-kart race”

Ferrari believes Red Bull's F1 downforce choice "merits some analysis"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari believes Red Bull's F1 downforce choice "merits some analysis"

Gasly "screaming in pain" in final laps of Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly "screaming in pain" in final laps of Saudi Arabian GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

F1's second visit to Jeddah's high-speed street track produced a spectacular battle between Red Bull and Ferrari at the sharp end, this time with a different result to the Bahrain season-opener. But on a weekend that was thrown into doubt amid off-track distractions, several drivers in cars without race-winning pedigree produced equally valiant performances

Formula 1
5 h
How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc tactics in Saudi thriller Prime

How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc tactics in Saudi thriller

For the second Formula 1 race in a row, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen contested a thrilling battle for victory that involved multiple passes through DRS detection zones. But, unlike in Bahrain, it was Verstappen who won out in Jeddah to get Red Bull's title challenge back on track

Formula 1
7 h
Why Ferrari might rue costly Jeddah errors as the leaders get closer Prime

Why Ferrari might rue costly Jeddah errors as the leaders get closer

With the Formula 1 weekend in Saudi Arabia now going ahead as planned, there's the small matter of a race to prepare for. After winning in Bahrain, Ferrari is looking to continue its battle with Red Bull over the victory spoils. But, after both drivers crashed in FP2, the Scuderia has made life difficult for itself in Jeddah.

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2022
The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era Prime

The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era

Formula 1's 2022 rules centre around the move towards ground effect cars, but the tyres had to advance along with the cars for the new regulations to have actually worked. Despite concerns the early signs are positive.

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2022
What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era Prime

What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era

OPINION: Formula 1’s long-awaited new car formula made its race debut in last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix. There were good signs it may achieve its key aims, but those came alongside issues causing for alarm for some of the championship’s big players.

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2022
Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order Prime

Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order

Ferrari’s celebrations for its 1-2 at the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix were arguably matched both in and out of the paddock by Kevin Magnussen finishing fifth for Haas. After years of toil and trouble, the Haas recovery plan has yielded instant rewards in 2022 and ensures the US team returns to the midfield fight.

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover Prime

Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover

Mercedes is no stranger to tempering expectations ahead of a Formula 1 season, only to kick off the season in dominant fashion. But the team's 2022 car has legitimate concerns, leaving the Silver Arrows to pursue "damage limitation" at Bahrain. Here's why Mercedes was right to play its W13 down, and how it might find a return to form.

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
2022 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

2022 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The opening round of the 2022 Formula 1 season means the first Driver Ratings of the year. The Bahrain Grand Prix provided the opportunity for a handful of star drivers to shine, even if some were denied the results their performances deserved, while others failed to make it count when it mattered most

Formula 1
Mar 21, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.